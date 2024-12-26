Finnish President says must 'rule out' risks of Russian shadow fleet over cut cables

2024-12-26 | 07:21
Finnish President says must 'rule out' risks of Russian shadow fleet over cut cables

Finnish President Alexander Stubb called for ruling out the risks posed by Russian shadow fleet vessels, reacting in a post on X to a breakdown of a submarine cable between Finland and Estonia the previous day.

The incident comes just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

