Ukraine said on Saturday it had struck a storage and maintenance depot for long-range Shahed drones in Russia's Oryol region, adding that this had "significantly reduced" Russia's ability to launch mass drone attacks on Ukraine.



Ukraine military's general staff said in a statement on Telegram the attack took place on Thursday and was conducted by Ukraine's air force.



"As a result of the strike, a depot for storage, maintenance, and repair of Shahid kamikaze drones, made of several protected concrete structures, was destroyed," it said.



"This military operation has significantly reduced the enemy's potential in terms of conducting air raids of strike drones on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure."



Moscow has not made any comment on the attack.



Reuters