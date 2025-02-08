Suspected jihadist attack kills 32 in Mali

A suspected jihadist attack on a convoy escorted by Malian soldiers and Russia's Wagner mercenary group has killed 32 people, an official and an NGO said Saturday, up from an initial toll of 10.



The attack took place on Friday near the northern city of Gao, they said. Mali has faced serious security problems since 2012 linked to violence both by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and IS and by local criminal gangs.



AFP