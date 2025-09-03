News
Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers
World News
03-09-2025 | 11:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers
The 11th stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race was shortened on Wednesday due to the presence of pro-Palestinian protesters at the finish line, organizers said.
"Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take a time at 3 kilometres before the line," the organizers of the Vuelta, cycling's third most important Grand Tour, said.
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Protest
Vuelta a Espana
Cycling Race
Next
Putin meets Kim, thanks him for North Korean troops in Russia: Kremlin
Slovakia wants to normalize relations with Russia, ramping up gas imports: PM Fico
Previous
