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Macron urges major powers to act on diesel shortage 'without export restrictions'
World News
02-10-2026 | 06:11
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Macron urges major powers to act on diesel shortage 'without export restrictions'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged G7 countries to avoid export restrictions to help ease fuel prices, as President Donald Trump suggested tapping Europe's strategic diesel reserves and backed curbs on U.S. gas exports.
"The president stressed that G7 countries had a common interest in acting in a coordinated way, without export restrictions," the Elysee said after a call between the French and U.S. leaders.
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