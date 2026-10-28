US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

The U.S. military has spent over $47 billion so far to prosecute the war in Iran, more than 25% higher than the Defense Department's estimate in July, according to Pentagon data obtained by Reuters.



The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its estimate, which has not been shared publicly.



The disclosure about the rising cost of the Iran war comes as Republicans wrestle with the ⁠political fallout of the unpopular conflict ahead of the November 3 election that will determine control of Congress for the next two years.







Reuters