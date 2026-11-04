Democrats flip US Senate seat in Ohio, in boost for party

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04-11-2026 | 00:16
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Democrats flip US Senate seat in Ohio, in boost for party
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Democrats flip US Senate seat in Ohio, in boost for party

Democrat Sherrod Brown on Tuesday defeated Republican Jon Husted in a tight U.S. Senate race in the Midwestern state of Ohio, notching another flip for his party in the all-important race to control the upper chamber of Congress.

The special election was called to fill the seat for the last two years of what had been Vice President JD Vance's term, after Husted served in 2025-26. Brown is a former senator himself.

CNN and NBC News called the race in Brown's favor.

AFP

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