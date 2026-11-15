Pope Leo to cross Peru for visits to Inca city, Amazon gateway

World News
15-11-2026 | 05:18
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Pope Leo to cross Peru for visits to Inca city, Amazon gateway
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Pope Leo to cross Peru for visits to Inca city, Amazon gateway

Pope Leo will traverse the length of Peru on Sunday, the penultimate day of his South America tour, visiting a southern Andes Mountains city that was once the center of the Inca Empire and an eastern gateway to the Amazon rainforest.

Leo, the first Peruvian citizen to become pope, is on an emotional return to his adopted home and will travel 2,270 km (1,410 miles) in 12 hours for four events in Cusco, the Inca Empire's capital, and Pucallpa, in the lowland Amazon jungle.

Church leaders hope the visits will allow more Peruvians to attend events with Leo, who has drawn the largest crowds of ⁠his papacy, some 12 million people across his 12-day, three-nation tour.



Reuters 
 

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