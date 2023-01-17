Despite a rebound in 2022 after two years of contraction caused by travel restrictions, overall revenue from tourism companies in Spain was still 2.1 percent below 2019's level, Exceltur said.

The group said it made its forecast for 2023 based on a survey of some 2,000 businesses up to Jan. 5.

If the forecast is realized, the crucial tourism industry would represent about 12.2 percent of the country's gross domestic product, however that is down from 12.6 percent in 2019.