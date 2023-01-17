Spain's 2023 tourism revenue to surpass 2019 levels by 4.7 percent

2023-01-17 | 05:52
Spain's 2023 tourism revenue to surpass 2019 levels by 4.7 percent
Spain's 2023 tourism revenue to surpass 2019 levels by 4.7 percent

Revenue from tourism companies in Spain this year is likely to surpass by 4.7 percent that booked in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the sector, local industry group Exceltur said on Tuesday.

Despite a rebound in 2022 after two years of contraction caused by travel restrictions, overall revenue from tourism companies in Spain was still 2.1 percent below 2019's level, Exceltur said.
 
The group said it made its forecast for 2023 based on a survey of some 2,000 businesses up to Jan. 5.
 
If the forecast is realized, the crucial tourism industry would represent about 12.2 percent of the country's gross domestic product, however that is down from 12.6 percent in 2019.
 

