Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians

2023-01-17
Paris&#39; Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians
Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians

The Eiffel Tower lit up on Monday with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights.

Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital's wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans "Woman. Life. Freedom" and "#StopExecutionsInIran," one of the main chants of the protests.
 
France summoned Iran's top diplomat last week over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying. Iran continues to hold French citizens in what Paris calls arbitrary detention.
 

