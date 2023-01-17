News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians
World
2023-01-17 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Paris' Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians
The Eiffel Tower lit up on Monday with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights.
Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital's wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans "Woman. Life. Freedom" and "#StopExecutionsInIran," one of the main chants of the protests.
France summoned Iran's top diplomat last week over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying. Iran continues to hold French citizens in what Paris calls arbitrary detention.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Europe
Paris
France
Eiffel Tower
Lights Up
Solidarity
Slogans
Iranian
Justice
Protest
Chants
Arbitrary
Detention
Stop
Executions
Femme
Vie
Liberte
Woman
Life
Freedom
#StopExecutionsInIran
Next
German economy expected to contract slightly in 2023
Spain's 2023 tourism revenue to surpass 2019 levels by 4.7 percent
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2022-12-28
Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
Middle East
2022-12-28
Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
0
Variety
07:03
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
Variety
07:03
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
0
World
06:38
Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets
World
06:38
Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets
0
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Variety
05:39
Online series showcases old life in Sidon, Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:38
Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets
World
06:38
Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets
0
World
04:37
Zambia, UAE to develop $2 billion solar projects
World
04:37
Zambia, UAE to develop $2 billion solar projects
0
World
04:25
Europeans dial down the heating, heed calls to save energy
World
04:25
Europeans dial down the heating, heed calls to save energy
0
World
04:17
Ukraine's interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash
World
04:17
Ukraine's interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-09
Mbappe, Real Madrid slam French football president for 'disrespecting' Zidane
Sports
2023-01-09
Mbappe, Real Madrid slam French football president for 'disrespecting' Zidane
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09
Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09
Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector
0
Sports
2023-01-02
Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Sports
2023-01-02
Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
0
World
2023-01-16
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid
World
2023-01-16
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05
Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05
Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
Lebanon News
11:40
Here is Lebanon's population density in 2022
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
13:41
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
8
Variety
07:03
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
Variety
07:03
Lebanese surgeon receives prestigious award in France
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store