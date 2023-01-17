China's reopening fuels global growth optimism, Davos panel says

World
2023-01-17 | 08:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China&#39;s reopening fuels global growth optimism, Davos panel says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China's reopening fuels global growth optimism, Davos panel says

China's reopening from pandemic restrictions could drive global growth beyond expectations and help avoid a broader recession even as some of the world's largest economies struggle to overcome a downturn, top finance officials at the World Economic Forum said.

China has lifted many of the most debilitating restrictions after abruptly jettisoning its strict "zero COVID" policy, fueling hopes that the world's second largest economy can resurrect global growth even as the United States, the euro zone and Britain flirt with a recession over the coming quarters.
 
"The reopening of China has to be the major event and it will be a key driver for growth," Laura M Cha, the Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, told the forum in Davos.
 
"Asia is where the growth factor will be, you know, not only China, (but also) India, Indonesia; these are all emerging and very strong economies."
 
Her comments were echoed by others who saw China as the key to the global recovery.
 
"There's pent-up savings, there's pent-up demand, so we think that China will see very strong growth, especially as you get later in the year," Douglas L. Peterson, the President and CEO of S&P Global told a panel discussion.
 
'STRONG LABOUR MARKETS'
 
Peterson said he still expected a "very mild" recession in the United States, Europe and the Britain, but full year net growth was still going to be positive.
 
"Strong labor markets are not consistent with what we see with a recession and the labor markets are strong almost everywhere in the world," he added.
 

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann said he even hoped the United States could avoid a recession, but he too put his bets on China.

"The growth forecasts now for China is 4.5 percent. I would not personally be surprised when that would be topped," he said.
 
China's economic growth in 2022 slumped to 3 percent, one of its worst levels in nearly half a century, as the fourth quarter was hit hard by the strict COVID curbs and a property market slump.
 
Fueling a bit of optimism about the 20-nation euro zone, one of the weakest economies this year because of its excessive reliance on Russian gas, European Central Bank policymaker Mario Centeno said a recession is not a foregone conclusion.
 
"I also think that the economy has been surprising us quarter after quarter; the fourth quarter in Europe will be most likely still positive," Centeno said. "Maybe we'll be surprised also in the first half of the year."
 

World

China

Asia

Reopening

Fuels

Global

Growth

Optimism

Post

Pandemic

COVID

Restrictions

Economy

Emerging

European

Central

Bank

World

Economic

Forum

LBCI Next
China’s population drops for first time since 1961, highlights demographic crisis
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-03

Oil recovers from early decline: future clouded by China & global economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-29

Restrictions by Egypt’s central bank raise fear of Lebanon-like crisis

LBCI
World
2022-12-29

Lack of info on China’s COVID-19 surge stirs global concerns

LBCI
World
2023-01-14

China reports huge rise in COVID-related deaths after data criticism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:38

Europe's gas price plunge churns up global coal markets

LBCI
World
04:37

Zambia, UAE to develop $2 billion solar projects

LBCI
World
04:25

Europeans dial down the heating, heed calls to save energy

LBCI
World
04:17

Ukraine's interior minister among 16 dead in helicopter crash

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-09

Mbappe, Real Madrid slam French football president for 'disrespecting' Zidane

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-09

Recent developments in Lebanon's banking sector

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-02

Modric responds to an offer to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app