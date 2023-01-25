World stocks pause near five-month peaks, caution sets in

World
2023-01-25 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World stocks pause near five-month peaks, caution sets in
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
World stocks pause near five-month peaks, caution sets in

World stocks paused near five-month highs on Wednesday, as signs that central banks might need to keep hiking interest rates for longer dampened a recent wave of optimism that aggressive monetary tightening among big central banks is almost done.

Australia's dollar shot up over 0.7 percent to its highest in over five months after data showing inflation rose to a 33-year high of 7.8 percent last quarter bolstered the case for another interest-rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) next month.

Canada's central bank is widely expected to lift interest rates again later on Wednesday, with recent strong data supporting expectations for another move.

Trade in European stocks was lackluster and the broad Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX) slipped 0.3 percent. US stock futures pointed to a soft open for Wall Street.

Globally, stocks have posted strong gains this year after a rout in 2022, on expectations that inflation has peaked and that US interest rate rises will taper off. The dismantling of COVID controls in China and the re-opening of its borders have further boosted investor sentiment.

MSCI's world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), up more than 6 percent this month, was broadly steady near five-month highs on Wednesday.

"Our view is that the move in risk assets is overdone," said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Group.

"Broadly speaking, the problem that we have is that economic conditions are getting worse and the data we are looking at points in that direction."

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) hit a seven-month high. Trading volume was depressed as Chinese and Taiwan markets were still closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Shares in Microsoft (MSFT.O) gave up most of their 4 percent gains posted in after-hours trade. The tech titan's better-than-expected results showed some strength in the face of a weak economy but weak revenue growth signaled tougher times for the sector.

Microsoft on Wednesday said it was investigating a networking issue that impacted multiple services.

AUSSIE DOLLAR SURGE

In currency markets, the Australian dollar surged to $0.7123 after the latest inflation data. Australia's currency has risen almost 2 percent this week and is poised for its biggest weekly jump in over two months.

Investors sharply narrowed the odds on the RBA lifting its cash rate by a quarter point to 3.35 percent when it meets on Feb. 7. Previously, some analysts had thought there was a chance the RBA might pause its tightening campaign.

"The RBA is hiking the cash rate by 25 basis points a meeting, and we do not believe this will change," ING analysts said in a note.

The euro was flat at around $1.0887 and holding below recent nine-month peaks.

Data showing German business morale brightened in January didn't appear to be reason enough to push the single currency higher for now.

Germany's Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 90.2, in line with consensus according to a Reuters poll of analysts and up from 88.6 in December.

The New Zealand dollar fell after New Zealand reported annual inflation of 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter, below a central bank forecast of 7.5 percent.

Oil prices edged higher, with Brent crude futures last up 0.4 percent at $86.46 a barrel after declining 2.3 percent in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rallied 0.3 percent to $80.36, after a 1.8 percent drop on Tuesday.

Gold prices dipped 0.5 percent to $1,928 per ounce, off a nine-month peak touched in the previous session.

Reuters

World

Stocks

Pause

Caution

Economy

Finance

Wall Street

Interest

Rates

Inflation

Pandemic

COVID

Investor

Sentiment

Australia

Dollar

Surge

LBCI Next
Global economy seen facing a challenging year
Heavy snow, deep cold halts transport across Japan, at least one dead
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-23

European stocks edge higher, Wall Street futures flat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Yen jumps, dollar steady ahead of US inflation data

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Egypt's December inflation accelerates to annual 21.3%

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port

LBCI
World
09:54

Australian minister says Kanye West could be denied entry

LBCI
World
09:24

Cargo ship sinks off Japan, leaving two dead, nine missing

LBCI
World
09:04

UNESCO lists Rachid Karami International Fair on its World Heritage List

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22

Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app