Cypriots walk off job in rare strike over index-linked pay demands

World
2023-01-26 | 08:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cypriots walk off job in rare strike over index-linked pay demands
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cypriots walk off job in rare strike over index-linked pay demands

Thousands of workers walked off the job in Cyprus on Thursday in a standoff with employers over their demand for inflation-linked salary increases, in the first broad mobilization in decades.

Twelve public and private sector unions called the three-hour work stoppage, which started at 1000 GMT. It affected all but essential services in the public sector and caused flight delays at the island's airports.

Unionized workers are demanding full restoration of a wage indexation system, the Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA), which uses the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as a benchmark for wage adjustments.

General strikes in Cyprus are rare, and Thursday's action comes days before a presidential election on Feb. 5. Employer groups have long campaigned for changes to the way CoLA, first introduced in 1944, is calculated.

The last time workers took to the streets over CoLA was in the 1990s.

"We want to send a clear message that we will neither accept dismantling or erosion of this system," said Stratis Matheou, head of the PASYDY civil servants union.

Inflation was running at 8.4 percent between January and December 2022, marking the fastest pace of price increases on the island in four decades. Unions say employers are offering 4.34 percent.

CoLA was frozen in 2013, when Cyprus was shaken by a financial crisis which required an international bailout. A transition agreement in 2017, which offered employees 50 percent of the CoLA increment, expired in December 2022.

An estimated 45 percent-50 percent of the workforce who are unionised, in the vast majority public sector workers, are covered by the system.

Reuters

World

Europe

Cyprus

Nicosia

Protests

Strike

Pay

Wages

Inflation

Salary

Rises

Island

Public

Sector

Flight

Delays

Consumer

Price

Index

Civil

Servants

Union

LBCI Next
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-25

Strike over pay grounds all flights at Berlin airport

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-07

Will value of civil servants pay raise diminish with time?

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-23

Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, union says, vowing a fight

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:27

US Energy Department to allocate $118 mln to biofuels projects

LBCI
World
08:18

Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding

LBCI
World
07:45

Dollar skulks at eight-month low, central bank meetings in focus

LBCI
World
06:01

Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Oweidat refers Judge Bitar to judicial inspection

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon offshore oil and gas exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app