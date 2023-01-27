News
GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira
World
2023-01-27 | 07:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira
On March 4, the GRAMMY Museum will open the "Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience," which will showcase the artist's creative legacy over three decades as a renowned singer, songwriter, dancer, philanthropist, and icon.
The Colombian artist of Lebanese descent has won many GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY Awards. Selling millions of records worldwide, Shakira was recognized with several awards. At the same time, her albums consistently broke records, and her videos gained millions of views, becoming one of the most-streamed Latin female artists on YouTube and Spotify.
In 2011, she was also honored as the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year for her many achievements in Latin music.
The exhibition will feature the artist's musical history, from her beginnings as a Latin rock-loving singer in Colombia to becoming a global superstar, fusing elements of her Lebanese heritage, including belly dancing.
It will include a songwriting notebook with handwritten lyrics, 40 artifacts, acoustic and Swarovski-studded electric guitars, outfits from her performances and album covers, three original films, and a space inspired by her El Dorado tour.
"She's a serious music student, and the GRAMMY Museum is excited to offer a dynamic exhibit that reflects her intelligence and artistry," said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the GRAMMY Museum.
The Visitors can see the "Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience" exhibit in downtown Los Angeles at the Museum's Latin Music Gallery.
Breaking Headlines
World
Variety
Shakira
Grammy
Museum
Exhibit
Lebanese Descent
Award
Artist
Singer
Los Angeles
Latin Music
