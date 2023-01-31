Biden to push McCarthy on Republican budget

World
2023-01-31 | 10:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden to push McCarthy on Republican budget
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Biden to push McCarthy on Republican budget

The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden will put forth his proposed US spending plan on March 9, setting a deadline ahead of his meeting with the US House's Republican leader on Wednesday to discuss the nation's spending.

Biden will call on House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy during their White House meeting to commit to release a budget plan as well and to pledge to meet the nation's debt obligations, according to a White House memo seen by Reuters.

McCarthy and his fellow conservatives, who narrowly won control of the House last November, are threatening to block a regular increase of the nation's debt limit unless Biden pledges lower spending; Biden has said any negotiation on previously approved US spending was a non-starter.

Republicans have not yet agreed on how fiscal spending should be trimmed, or firmed up the parameters of a 2023 budget. The White House has seized on the lack of consensus to highlight fringe proposals from some Republicans, including one that abolishes the Internal Revenue Service in favor of a higher sales tax and one that trims the Social Security retirement plan.

Asked what his message will be for McCarthy, Biden told reporters on Monday: "Show me your budget, I’ll show you mine."

While the president can propose a budget plan, both houses of Congress must pass any spending legislation. Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control the Senate, where spending bills need 60 votes to pass. The House needs a simple majority to pass these bills; McCarthy has ruled out cuts to Social Security and Medicare, the two largest benefit programs.

EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES

The showdown over the growing US debt threatens to roil the global economy if the United States defaults. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the country may reach its debt limit as soon as June and has called on Congress to take swift action.

The Treasury Department has already started taking "extraordinary measures" to stave off a default until summer after hitting the US government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit earlier in January.

On Wednesday, Biden plans to ask McCarthy if he will "commit to the bedrock principle that the United States will never default on its financial obligations" and if he agrees "that it is critical to avoid debt brinksmanship."

"I want to find a reasonable and a responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling, but take control of this runaway spending," McCarthy, who could not be immediately reached for comment, told CBS News on Sunday.

"I want to sit down together, work out an agreement that we can move forward, to put us on a path to balance - at the same time, not put any ... of our debt in jeopardy."

World

Biden

McCarthy

Republican

Budget

White House

Program

Social

Security

LBCI Next
Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-18

NBA champions Warriors praise Biden on Griner, gun control in White House return

LBCI
World
2023-01-04

Biden, Japan's Kishida to meet at White House on Jan. 13

LBCI
World
06:53

NATO, Japan pledge to strengthen ties in face of 'historic' security threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

General Security to cancel passport platform within a month

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:36

Italy facing attacks by international anarchists

LBCI
World
09:58

US curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

LBCI
World
07:00

Three years on, Britain still waits for Brexit dividend

LBCI
World
06:53

NATO, Japan pledge to strengthen ties in face of 'historic' security threat

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

Egypt signs $1.5 billion financing agreement with ITFC

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 mln penalty for tax fraud

LBCI
Variety
08:23

"Hamra. No, Badaro," a new Lebanese achievement in Los Angeles

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:15

IMF tells Lebanese delegation time is running out: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app