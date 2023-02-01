South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge

World
2023-02-01 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge

South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand.

Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on trade for growth, shrank by 0.4 percent in the October-December quarter and is now on the brink of falling into what would be its first recession since the middle of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exports fell 16.6 percent in January from a year earlier, trade ministry data showed, worse than an 11.3 percent decline predicted in a Reuters survey and the fastest drop in exports since May 2020.

Imports fell 2.6 percent compared with a year earlier, less than a 3.6 percent drop predicted in the survey. As a result, the country posted a monthly trade deficit of $12.69 billion, setting a record amount for any month.

"I have a zero percent forecast for the first-quarter growth but today's trade figures are definitely a minus to that," said Park Sang-hyun, economist at HI Investment and Securities.

The increasing chances of recession - two consecutive quarters of decline in gross domestic product - also underscore growing bets in markets that the central bank's campaign of raising interest rates since late 2021 has run its course.

Leading the sluggish trade performance in January were a 44.5 percent dive in semiconductor exports and a whopping 31.4 percent plunge in sales to China, the trade ministry data showed.

Both were the worst rates of decline since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.

South Korean bond yields fell across the board on the growing bets for a less restrictive monetary policy ahead, while stock (.KS11) and currency investors largely shrugged off the monthly figures.

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho blamed long lunar New Year holidays in China and a steep fall in computer chip prices versus a year ago for the sharp declines in export values, adding China's reopening would help ease the situation over time.

"The government will mobilize all available policy resources to help support a drive to boost exports so that the timing of improvement in trade balance can be advanced," Choo said at a meeting of trade-related officials, without elaborating.

The government has forecast this year's exports would fall 4.5 percent after posting a 6.1 percent gain in 2022, and the trade ministry has said it would do what it can to avert a decline.

Reuters

World

South Korea

Recession

Exports

Drop

January

Inflation

Asian

Market

Shrank

Investment

China

Ministry

Economy

Finance

Government

LBCI Next
Boost for Ukraine as US expected to send longer-range rockets
UK's teachers and civil servants join biggest strikes in years on 'Walkout Wednesday'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-31

China economic activity swings back to growth in January

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

China smartphone market slumps to 10-year low in 2022

LBCI
World
2023-01-30

German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-24

Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:53

Former South Carolina Governor Haley to jump into 2024 presidential race

LBCI
World
08:26

India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China

LBCI
World
06:24

Boost for Ukraine as US expected to send longer-range rockets

LBCI
World
04:59

UK's teachers and civil servants join biggest strikes in years on 'Walkout Wednesday'

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:27

Latvia would not send athletes to Olympics if Russia and Belarus included

LBCI
Middle East
10:08

Iranian blogger couple sentenced to prison on security charges

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-28

US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Lebanon's rampant corruption at center of its many crises: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app