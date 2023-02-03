News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Strong US job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling
World
2023-02-03 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Strong US job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling
US job growth likely remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated further slowdown in wage gains should give the Federal Reserve some comfort in its fight against inflation.
The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is also expected to show the unemployment rate ticking up to 3.6 percent last month from a more than 50-year low of 3.5 percent in December. It would allow the US central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of a recession this year.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that "the economy can return to 2 percent inflation without a really significant downturn or a really big increase in unemployment." With wages moderating and inflation trending lower, economists are increasingly agreeing with that sentiment.
"Wage growth is decelerating less than inflation," said Kate Bahn, chief economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth in Washington. "For the Fed, it really makes the case that you don't necessarily need to rely on tempering labor market growth to address inflation if the labor market is not the cause of inflation."
The survey of establishments will likely show that nonfarm payrolls increased by 185,000 last month after rising by 223,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
Average hourly earnings are forecast rising 0.3 percent after a similar gain in December. That would lower the year-on-year increase in wages to 4.3 percent from 4.6 percent in December.
But great uncertainty surrounds the payrolls forecast, and estimates ranged from 125,000 to 305,000.
With January's employment report, the government will publish its annual "benchmark" revisions and update the formulas it uses to smooth the data for regular seasonal fluctuations in the establishment survey. It will also incorporate new population estimates in the household survey, from which the unemployment rate is derived. As such January's unemployment rate will not be directly comparable to December.
Last year, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimated the economy added 462,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March 2022 than previously reported. Payrolls data from April through December will also be revised based on the new benchmark level and updated seasonal factors. The revisions will also affect average hourly earnings and the workweek.
BLS will also revise their industry classification system, which would result in about 10 percent of employment reclassified into different industries. It warned last month that the revisions and industry reclassification "will affect more historical data than is typical in the annual benchmark process."
REVISIONS IN FOCUS
The revisions will attract attention after researchers at the Philadelphia Fed published a paper in December that suggested employment growth in the second quarter was overstated by a million jobs. But economists have dismissed this claim.
"There's a few kind of estimates out there from various surveys that seem to question what's being published right now by the BLS for employment," said Jonathan Millar, a senior economist at Barclays in New York. "But really, the main reason they're different is because of the seasonal adjustment issue, how you apply the seasonal adjustments."
Economists did not expect a big drag on payrolls from the mid-January flooding in California and snowstorms in the mid-West. Labor market strength is despite thousands of layoffs in the technology sector as well as the interest-rate sensitive industries like finance and housing.
Government data this week showed there were 11 million job openings at the end of December, with 1.9 openings for every unemployed person.
Though the leisure and hospitality sector likely led job gains in January, employment also probably got a boost from the return of 36,000 striking university workers in California.
Still, there are cracks forming in the foundation. Temporary help jobs, a harbinger of future hiring, are likely to have declined for a sixth straight month. The average workweek is seen unchanged at a more than 2-1/2-year low of 34.3 hours. Businesses typically reduce hours before cutting jobs.
The Fed on Wednesday raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to the 4.50 percent-4.75 percent range, and promised "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs.
Economists will be closely watching the labor force for signs whether the current pace of job growth will persist. The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have a job or are looking for one, remains a full percentage point below its pre-pandemic level.
"There's still a lot of people that are sick and can't work full time," said Christopher Kayes, chair of the Department of Management at the George Washington University School of Business. "There's still a lot of families that can't find childcare, and people working part-time."
Reuters
World
US
Job
Growth
Wages
Cooling
Focus
Economy
Inflation
Employees
Opportunities
Next
Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88
Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-27
US consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
World
2023-01-27
US consumer spending falls; inflation cooling
0
World
11:09
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question
World
11:09
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question
0
Variety
2023-01-31
Spotify's user growth beats estimates, expects 500 million listeners next quarter
Variety
2023-01-31
Spotify's user growth beats estimates, expects 500 million listeners next quarter
0
Variety
2023-01-31
Fairphone nabs $53M in growth capital for ‘sustainable’ consumer electronics
Variety
2023-01-31
Fairphone nabs $53M in growth capital for ‘sustainable’ consumer electronics
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:09
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question
World
11:09
Biden hails January jobs report, waves off inflation question
0
World
10:58
US Treasury makes more Tesla, Ford, GM EVs eligible for tax credits
World
10:58
US Treasury makes more Tesla, Ford, GM EVs eligible for tax credits
0
World
10:49
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
World
10:49
Blinken postpones China trip over spy balloon incident
0
World
10:38
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
World
10:38
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources
0
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
World
2023-01-12
Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe
0
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
World
10:31
Swiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27
Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanon extends command over territorial waters
2
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
Middle East
04:23
Damage at Iran military site hit by drones
3
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
Middle East
11:36
Turkey summons ambassadors of nine countries over security alerts
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
Lebanon News
05:07
Gasoline and gas prices increase, diesel price drops
5
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
07:20
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
6
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
World
04:48
US Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval
7
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
11:34
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
8
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Middle East
07:45
Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store