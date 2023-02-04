China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit

World
2023-02-04 | 06:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy&#39;s visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit

China said on Saturday that mutual political trust with Russia has continued to deepen after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the country this week and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

China is willing to work with Russia to implement their strategic partnership and promote further progress in their relationship, the foreign ministry also said in its statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a strategic partnership in Moscow a year ago aimed at countering the influence of the United States and which they said would have no "forbidden" areas of cooperation.

Ma also met with Russia's Deputy Foreign Ministers Andrey Rudenko and Sergey Vershinin during his Feb. 2-3 visit, the statement said. During his meetings, he exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as international and regional issues of common concern, it added.

The statement comes on the heels of heightened tension between China and the United States after the flight of a Chinese balloon over US airspace. Washington has described it as a spy balloon while China says it is an airship used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes.

The uproar has led to the postponement of a visit to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that had been expected to start on Friday.

The foreign ministry statement about Ma's visit did not mention Ukraine, where Russia has waged a military operation for nearly a year. China has refrained from condemning it or calling it an "invasion".

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow's relations with China had no limits and, despite not being a formal military alliance, were of a much higher and broader nature.
 
REUTERS
 

World

China

Chinese

Political

Trust

Russia

Russian

Visit

LBCI Next
Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-02

Russian missile wrecks apartment block, killing 3, as EU leaders visit Kyiv

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-20

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

LBCI
World
2022-12-30

Putin says Russia expects China's Xi to make state visit in spring

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

ICRC pays visits to Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:59

US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort

LBCI
World
09:50

Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'

LBCI
World
06:31

Japan PM Kishida fires aide over same-sex couple outburst

LBCI
World
06:13

Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-19

Amazon ends charity donation program AmazonSmile

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-03

Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app