News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Red Bull Cliff Diving
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan PM Kishida fires aide over same-sex couple outburst
World
2023-02-04 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Japan PM Kishida fires aide over same-sex couple outburst
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday fired an aide who said he wouldn't want to live next to lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender couples and warned that people would flee Japan if same-sex marriage was permitted.
In remarks reported by local media, Masayoshi Arai, an economy and trade official who joined Kishida's staff as a secretary in October, added he did not even want to look at same-sex couples.
"His comments are outrageous and completely incompatible with the administration's policies," Kishida said in remarks aired by public broadcaster NHK.
Speaking to reporters later in the day, the Japanese leader said he had dismissed Arai, who had earlier apologized for "misleading" comments made on Friday.
Arai's comments had come after Kishida had said in parliament that same-sex marriage needed careful consideration because of its potential impact on the family structure.
The incident is an embarrassment for Kishida as he prepares to host other leaders from Group of Seven nations in May. Unlike Japan, which has been ruled by the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) for most of the past seven decades, the rest of the G7 allow marriage or civil unions for same-sex couples.
According to recent opinion polls, Kishida's public support has halved to around 30% since last year following a series of scandal-tainted resignations by senior officials.
Among those who stepped down was Mio Sugita, an internal affairs and communications vice minister, who quit in December over controversial comments about LGBT people, and about Japan's indigenous Ainu community.
In a survey published by NHK in July 2021, two months before Kishida became prime minister, 57% of 1,508 respondents said they supported the legal recognition of same-sex unions.
Because they are not allowed to marry, same-sex couples can't inherit each other's assets and are denied parental rights to each other's children.
In November, a Tokyo court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage, but also said a lack of legal protection for same-sex families violated their human rights.
REUTERS
World
Japan
PM
Kishida
Aide
Same-Sex
Couple
Next
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-22
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
World
2023-01-22
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
0
World
2023-01-14
US strongly committed to Japan defense, Biden tells Kishida, hails military boost
World
2023-01-14
US strongly committed to Japan defense, Biden tells Kishida, hails military boost
0
World
2023-01-09
Japan's Kishida set to talk military buildup, chips on G7 tour
World
2023-01-09
Japan's Kishida set to talk military buildup, chips on G7 tour
0
World
2023-01-04
Biden, Japan's Kishida to meet at White House on Jan. 13
World
2023-01-04
Biden, Japan's Kishida to meet at White House on Jan. 13
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:59
US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
World
09:59
US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
0
World
09:50
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
World
09:50
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
0
World
06:13
Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo
World
06:13
Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo
0
World
06:10
China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
World
06:10
China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-19
Amazon ends charity donation program AmazonSmile
Variety
2023-01-19
Amazon ends charity donation program AmazonSmile
0
Variety
2023-02-02
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
Variety
2023-02-02
Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-03
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-03
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
09:59
US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
World
09:59
US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Who will attend or boycott the third ministerial meeting?
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Who will attend or boycott the third ministerial meeting?
4
World
06:10
China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
World
06:10
China says political trust with Russia has deepened after envoy's visit
5
World
05:43
US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup – WSJ
World
05:43
US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup – WSJ
6
World
05:51
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to US
World
05:51
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to US
7
Middle East
06:18
Former decision-maker Dodd questions FIFA over Saudi tourism deal
Middle East
06:18
Former decision-maker Dodd questions FIFA over Saudi tourism deal
8
World
09:50
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
World
09:50
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store