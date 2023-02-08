Four takeaways from Biden's State of the Union speech

World
2023-02-08 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Four takeaways from Biden&#39;s State of the Union speech
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Four takeaways from Biden's State of the Union speech

Here are some takeaways from US President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, an address that could serve as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election bid.

BIDEN, REPUBLICANS SPAR
 
Biden, a Democrat, told Republicans in Congress who have questioned his legitimacy and threatened to block his policies that "there's no reason we can't work together."

Many Republicans found reason to disagree.

While Democrats were quick to rise in applause, Republicans applauded only sporadically, and remained silent when Biden listed his administration's accomplishments. Several Republican lawmakers remained seated throughout.
 
JEERS, THEN AN OVATION
 
Republicans jeered the loudest when Biden accused them of planning to cut Social Security and Medicare, as some members of the party have suggested but whom Biden said he would not name.

"Liar!" shouted Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"We never said that!" said Byron Donalds, another House Republican.

Biden, who seemed to be on the brink of losing control of the room, seized on the apparent Republican lawmakers' support for the popular old-age and healthcare programs, to say: "I enjoy conversion."
 
"We got unanimity," he continued. "Social Security and Medicare are a lifeline for millions of seniors. Americans have to pay into them from the very first paycheck they started. So tonight, let's all agree, and apparently we are, let's stand up for seniors."

"Stand up and show them! We will not cut Social Security!" a gleeful-looking Biden said amid cheers as lawmakers from both parties stood.

ATTACK ON BIG COMPANIES
 
Biden used a large segment of his ostensibly bipartisan pitch attacking corporations, from what he called "Big Pharma" and "Big Oil" to "Big Tech." Biden accused the pharmaceutical companies of charging too much for insulin but made no mention of their role in tamping down the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
He accused tech companies of running for-profit "experimenting" on children, said oil companies were making too much money and made a case for higher taxes on billionaires.

"They aren't just taking advantage of the tax code, they're taking advantage of you - the American consumer," Biden said of corporations.

'CROTCHETY' OR 'METAPHYSICAL'
 
The millions of viewers who tuned in to US news channels to watch the speech were treated to vastly different commentary.

On conservative Fox News(FOXA.O), commentator Sean Hannity rhetorically asked viewers whether they trusted Biden "to protect our country" and volunteered that "the answer is obvious" that "what you saw tonight was a weak, crotchety old man."

On liberal MSNBC(CMCSA.O), anchor Rachel Maddow ran a highlight reel of the president's remarks and invited Senator Chris Murphy on to offer his evaluation.

Murphy, a Democratic ally of the president, called the speech "the best the president has ever been" and touted Biden's "metaphysical connection" to the viewing public.
 

World

Joe Biden

US

President

Takeaways

State

Union

Speech

Politics

Reelection

Campaign

LBCI Next
New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled
US State Department says sanctions do not prevent aid to Syrian people
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:41

US State Department says sanctions do not prevent aid to Syrian people

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Iraq revalues currency to 1300 IQD per USD - cabinet statement

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-31

The Palestinian president and his unfulfilled quest for a state

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-31

Blinken takes support for two-state solution to disillusioned Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:52

Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets

LBCI
World
07:11

New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

LBCI
World
05:41

US State Department says sanctions do not prevent aid to Syrian people

LBCI
World
04:22

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05

French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-07

Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-05

Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app