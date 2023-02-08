News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled
World
2023-02-08 | 07:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled
New 'everyday' stamps featuring the image of King Charles were revealed for the first time on Wednesday, the latest item in Britain to get a makeover following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
From coins and banknotes and to the official royal cypher used by the government, Britain has been slowly introducing replacements featuring the new monarch since his mother's death in September.
In keeping with a tradition dating back to the first Penny Black in 1840, the new "definitive" stamp uses an adapted version of a portrait of Charles which is also appearing on new coinage.
"As with all stamps, the monarch approved them and so we hope that he's happy with this design," said David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy at the Royal Mail.
"The guidance we were given was not to try to be too clever or to try to veer off into some different direction, but very much to keep that traditional image that we're all very much used to."
The new stamp, which will go on general sale at the start of April, consists solely of the king's head and its value on a plain colored background.
"There is precedent for the king not wearing a crown," Gold said.
Charles is the seventh British monarch to appear on a definitive stamp. Existing stamps with Elizabeth's image will remain valid and in distribution until stocks are exhausted, the Royal Mail said.
Reuters
World
UK
England
New
British
Stamp
King
Charles
Death
Queen
Elizabeth
Next
Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets
Four takeaways from Biden's State of the Union speech
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:22
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia
World
04:22
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia
0
World
2023-02-07
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
World
2023-02-07
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor
Middle East
2023-02-02
Saudi Arabia's king appoints Ayman Alsayari as new central bank governor
0
World
2023-02-02
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
World
2023-02-02
Analysis: Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:52
Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets
World
08:52
Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets
0
World
06:22
Four takeaways from Biden's State of the Union speech
World
06:22
Four takeaways from Biden's State of the Union speech
0
World
05:41
US State Department says sanctions do not prevent aid to Syrian people
World
05:41
US State Department says sanctions do not prevent aid to Syrian people
0
World
04:22
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia
World
04:22
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:15
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
Middle East
10:15
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
0
Variety
2023-02-07
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
Variety
2023-02-07
Google takes on ChatGPT with Bard and shows off AI in search
0
Middle East
2023-02-05
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
Middle East
2023-02-05
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
Variety
05:44
Microsoft launches the new Bing, with ChatGPT built in
2
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
01:18
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
3
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
Lebanon News
11:53
Children at risk as Lebanon rejects civil marriages: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate
5
Lebanon News
12:17
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
Lebanon News
12:17
Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey
6
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
Sports
04:52
Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
7
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
Sports
07:14
Premier League charges against Manchester City
8
World
10:51
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron
World
10:51
Third wave of French pension protests keeps pressure on Macron
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store