Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions

World
2023-02-09 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions

Japan said it was looking to strengthen joint military exercises with the Philippines as the two US allies on Thursday pledged to forge closer security ties at a time of heightened tensions with China.

The maritime nations also penned a deal to allow their armed forces to work together during disaster relief operations, an agreement seen as a step towards a broader pact that could allow both countries to deploy forces on each other's soil.
 
"In this year of complex international situations, Japan attaches great importance to cooperation with the Philippines," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in his opening remarks at a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Tokyo.

Kishida later said the two had agreed to try and establish a framework that would "strengthen and smooth the process of holding joint exercises".

Japan held joint military exercises with the United States and the Philippines as recently as October.
 
Taiwan, which lies between Japan and the Philippines, has become a focal point of intensifying Chinese military activity that Tokyo and Washington worry could escalate into war as Beijing tries to capture what it views as a rogue province.

President Marcos, on his first visit to Japan since taking office in July, last week signed an agreement granting the United States greater access to its military bases.
 
The disaster relief deal with Tokyo is seen as a possible precursor to establishing a visiting forces agreement that would allow Japanese forces to deploy to the Philippines more easily.

Tokyo has such pacts with Australia and Britain, and also hosts the biggest concentration of US forces abroad.

A Japanese military presence in the Philippines could help Manila counter Chinese influence in the South China Sea, much of which Beijing claims, including the territory that Manila considers its own.

"After our meeting, I can confidently say that our strategic partnership is stronger than ever as we navigate together the rough waters buffeting our region," Marcos said, adding he had agreed to cooperate more closely with Japan on areas including defense cooperation and maritime security.
 
Reuters

World

Japan

Philippines

Pledge

Closer

Security

China

Tensions

LBCI Next
US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-31

NATO, Japan pledge to strengthen ties in face of 'historic' security threat

LBCI
World
2023-02-04

Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

LBCI
World
2023-02-02

Philippines grants US greater access to bases amid China concerns

LBCI
World
2023-02-01

India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:06

New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi

LBCI
World
08:43

Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties

LBCI
World
07:44

US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills

LBCI
World
06:36

Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-07

Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app