Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties

World
2023-02-09 | 08:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties

The mayor of Barcelona has severed her city’s official ties with Israel, accusing the country of “the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

Wednesday’s decision by Mayor Ada Colau has little practical impact – with the most concrete effect being a halt to its 25-year-old twinning agreement with Tel Aviv.

But the announcement by the city, a popular tourist destination and home to one of the world’s best-known soccer clubs, carries significant symbolism and adds to a growing list of critics that have labeled Israel an apartheid state. Israel rejects such accusations as delegitimizing and anti-Semitic and called the decision “unfortunate.”

In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Colau said the step came in response to a campaign by dozens of local groups and thousands of activists.

She cited a number of Israeli policies, including its 55-year military occupation of the West Bank, its annexation of east Jerusalem and its construction of settlements on lands claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.
 
“As mayor of Barcelona, a Mediterranean city and defender of human rights, I cannot be indifferent to the systematic violation of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian population,” she wrote. “It would be a severe mistake to apply a policy of double standards and turn a blind eye to a violation that has been, for decades, widely verified and documented by international organizations.”
 
In recent years, three well-known human rights groups – Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Israel’s B’Tselem – have accused Israel of apartheid, both inside the country as well as in the occupied territories.

Amnesty and the other groups say the very fragmentation of the territories in which Palestinians live is part of an overall regime of control designed to maintain Jewish hegemony from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River.

They point to discriminatory policies within Israel and in annexed east Jerusalem, Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by the Hamas militant group since 2007, and its continued control of the West Bank and construction of Jewish settlements that most of the international community considers illegal. The election of Israel’s new hard-line government, dominated by ultranationalists opposed to Palestinian independence, has added to these concerns.
 
The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza, areas captured by Israel in 1967, for a future independent state.

Israel says its own Arab citizens, who make up about 20% of the population, enjoy equal rights, including the right to vote, and have reached the upper echelons of business, entertainment, law and entertainment. It considers the West Bank to be disputed territory whose status should be resolved through negotiations and says it it withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, two years before Hamas seized control.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called Barcelona’s decision “unfortunate” and claimed it went against the wishes of the majority of the city’s population.
 
“The decision gives support to extremists, terrorist organizations and antisemitism,” it said. “The friendship between Israel and Barcelona is long-standing, and is based on shared culture and values. Even this unfortunate decision will not damage this friendship.”

The grassroots Palestinian-led movement promoting a boycott of Israel welcomed Barcelona’s decision. Alys Samson, an activist with the “Stop Complicity with Israel” coalition in Barcelona, said the group had gathered almost 5,000 signatures for its campaign.

“We are very happy,” she said. “We hope many more governments and institutions will follow suit.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Barcelona’s arch rival Madrid immediately offered to take up the twinning agreement with Tel Aviv, as both he and Colau jostle for position on international issues and investment in an election year.

José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the Spanish capital’s conservative mayor, accused Barcelona’s leader of antisemitism and tweeted that he had written to Tel Aviv’s mayor to share “Madrid’s commitment to democracy and freedom.”
 
“It would be an honor to be twinned with Tel Aviv,” he added. Spain’s right-wing politicians are increasingly making diplomatic and commercial outreach to Israel.

Spain’s two largest cities are constantly at odds on everything from politics to soccer. Colau, distrusted by the Catalan pro-independence movement, is a leading left-wing politician who is facing a difficult election in May.
 

World

Middle East

Barcelona

Mayor

Brands

Israel

Apartheid

LBCI Next
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:09

Palestinian tries to stab Israeli soldiers in West Bank, is shot dead

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Cyber firm Wiz moving funds out of Israel due to judicial plans

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank gunfight

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:06

New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi

LBCI
World
07:44

US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills

LBCI
World
07:38

Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions

LBCI
World
06:36

Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-07

Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app