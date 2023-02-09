US says may target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon

Washington is confident that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, shot down by the US military last weekend off the US East Coast, has a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the department official said in a statement.

Separately on Thursday, speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman highlighted the flight of the Chinese balloon as another sign of Beijing's efforts to reshape the international order.



Sherman also said Washington would continue to prevent China’s exploitation of US technology to enable its own military modernization.



"The PRC is the only competitor with the intent and means to reshape the international order," Sherman told the hearing, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"Last week the American people saw the latest example of that reality, after the US government detected, closely tracked, and shot down the PRC's high altitude surveillance balloon that had entered our territorial airspace in clear violation of our sovereignty and international law."



"This irresponsible act put on full display what we've long recognized: that the PRC has become more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad," Sherman added.

Nevertheless, Sherman said she hoped Washington and Beijing would be able to continue to work together on issues of shared concern such a climate change "at this difficult time."



POLITICAL OUTRAGE