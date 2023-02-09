News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
11
o
Keserwan
11
o
North
10
o
South
9
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
World
2023-02-09 | 12:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
Ukrainian rescue experts, more used to emergencies in a war zone at home, have brought their skills to the devastation caused from a massive earthquake in Turkey to search flattened buildings for survivors, erect tents and offer first aid.
"There is a war in our country, but we understand that we have to help, and this aid is mutual. There is no other way to do it," said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Kyiv has sent 88 people to Turkey to help with a disaster that had killed 19,000 people across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The team includes specialists in search and rescue operations, doctors, dog handlers and firefighters.
"This work goes on constantly, we have prepared people who take part in such operations," said Khorunzhyi.
The Ukrainian team built tents near the Turkish city of Antakya close to the Syrian border to provide emergency shelter and set up generators for those left homeless by the earthquake.
They have joined rescuers from Turkey and around the world, including Russia which invaded Ukraine a year ago, shattering cities in Ukraine's east and south where fighting still rages in a conflict Moscow says is to fight a threat to Russian security. Kyiv and the West calls it an unprovoked land grab.
"We will work and distance ourselves from Russian rescuers as far as we can. The coordination center has informed us that Russian emergency crews are located in a far-off place and we won't be able to meet," Khorunzhyi said.
"People should protect their lives, this is the most important thing they have. We sympathize with the Turkish people, the families of the dead and wounded."
Reuters
World
Middle East
Ukraine
Russia
War
Send
Help
Aid
Rescuers
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Natural
Disaster
Environment
War Zone
Save
Lives
Next
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone
Middle East
2023-02-08
WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-06
Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake
0
Middle East
11:26
UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey
Middle East
11:26
UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey
0
Middle East
10:17
UN aid chief in Turkey, to visit Syria to assess quake needs
Middle East
10:17
UN aid chief in Turkey, to visit Syria to assess quake needs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:26
US says may target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon
World
12:26
US says may target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon
0
World
09:06
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi
World
09:06
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi
0
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
0
World
07:44
US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills
World
07:44
US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
Press Highlights
2023-02-08
Paris meeting: No decisions or recommendations
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-01-21
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
0
World
2023-01-13
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk
World
2023-01-13
World Cup drinkers boost UK GDP, easing recession risk
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
News Bulletin Reports
07:39
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
2
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
Lebanon Economy
06:56
EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
3
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
4
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
Middle East
06:04
Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs to 16,000
5
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
6
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
7
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
Middle East
07:09
Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000
8
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Variety
06:48
The People Onscreen Are Fake. The Disinformation Is Real.
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store