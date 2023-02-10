US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts

“Our deepest condolences go out to the people of Türkiye and Syria for the tragic loss of life and destruction in the wake of devastating earthquakes,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.Adding that: “as international allies and humanitarian partners mobilize to help those affected, I want to make very clear that U.S. sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of life-saving efforts for the Syrian people.”“While U.S. sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what’s needed most: saving lives and rebuilding.”In a statement, the US Treasury stated that the US sanctions programs do not target legitimate humanitarian assistance, namely earthquake disaster relief efforts.Additionally, the US government has had many general licenses under the SySR, which permit activities in support of humanitarian assistance, including in regime-held areas, by the United Nations, the US government, or nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) working in providing support of certain not-for-profit activities.The new authorization also expands upon broad humanitarian approvals, which are already in effect under the SySR for NGOs, international organizations (IOs), and the US government.“This GL reflects the United States’ commitment to support the people of Syria through their ongoing earthquake crisis. While sanctions relief alone cannot reverse longstanding structural challenges and the brutal tactics of the Assad regime, it can ensure that sanctions do not inhibit the life-saving assistance needed following this disaster,” it affirmed.The OFAC GL 23 provides the authorization of necessary support for immediate disaster relief efforts in Syria, adding that the Department of the Treasury will continue to monitor the situation in Syria and engage with humanitarian and disaster assistance stakeholders to work on challenges they may be faced in the delivery of services.Confirming that if persons, including financial institutions, are engaged in disaster relief activities for Syria but believe existing authorizations do not cover their activities, those persons can contact OFAC directly to seek specific licenses or guidance at OFAC_feedback@treasury.gov or by calling + 1 202-622-2480, and the OFAC will prioritize any such requests.