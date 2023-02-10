Moldovan government quits amid economic turmoil, Russia tensions

World
2023-02-10 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Moldovan government quits amid economic turmoil, Russia tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Moldovan government quits amid economic turmoil, Russia tensions

Moldova's pro-Western government resigned on Friday after a turbulent 18 months in power marked by economic turmoil and the spillover effects of Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine.

President Maia Sandu accepted Prime Minister's Natalia Gavrilita's resignation and nominated 48-year-old presidential aide and former interior minister Dorin Recean to replace her.

Recean, who is expected to quickly win parliamentary approval, said he would press on with Moldova's bid to join the European Union and revive the economy.
 
"The new government will have three priorities: Order and discipline, a new life and economy, and peace and stability," Recean, a defense adviser to Sandu and secretary of Moldova's security council, told a news briefing.
His challenges include dealing with what Moldova portrays as attempts by Russia to destabilize the tiny former Soviet republic of 2.5 million people which borders Ukraine and NATO and EU member Romania.
 
Russia, which has troops in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, has bristled at the possibility of former Soviet republics joining the EU.

Tensions rose further on Friday when Chisinau said a Russian missile had violated Moldovan airspace before hitting Ukraine, and summoned Russia's ambassador to protest.

The foreign ministry condemned "the latest unfriendly actions and statements against Moldova" and said they were "absolutely unacceptable."
 
'SO MANY CRISES'
 
Sandu thanked the outgoing government for its efforts in what she was "a time of so many crises."

"In spite of unprecedented challenges, the country was governed responsibly, with a lot of attention and dedicated work. We have stability, peace and development - where others wanted war and bankruptcy."

Gavrilita became prime minister in August 2021 after her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity secured a majority in parliament with a mandate to clean up corruption.

EU leaders accepted Moldova as a membership candidate last year in a diplomatic triumph for Sandu. The government had been mapping out reforms to accelerate accession to the 27-nation bloc and working on diversifying its energy supply.

But Moldova faces soaring inflation and has struggled to cope with an influx of Ukrainian refugees. It has also suffered power cuts after Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, and struggled to end its reliance on Russian gas.

The steep price increases, particularly for Russian gas, led to street protests last year in which demonstrators called for the government and Sandu to resign.

The protests, organized by the party of exiled opposition politician Ilan Shor, marked the most serious political challenge to Sandu since her landslide election win in 2020 on a pro-European and anti-corruption platform.

Chisinau has described the protests as part of a Kremlin-sponsored campaign to destabilize the government.

Political analyst Iulian Groza, of the Institute for European Policies and Reforms in Chisinau, said Friday's reshuffle was meant to "reenergize" the cabinet.

"This government has been working in a crisis management environment for over a year-and-a-half," he said.

Groza, a former deputy foreign minister, predicted a new cabinet would be presented to parliament by the end of next week.
 

World

Moldovan

Government

Quits

Amid

Economic

Turmoil

Russia

Tensions

Ukraine

War

Invasion

LBCI Next
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
World
2023-01-20

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
06:05

Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south

LBCI
World
2023-02-09

Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:32

Florida lawmakers back DeSantis on transporting migrants, policing elections

LBCI
World
09:23

Russia strikes Ukrainian power grid and makes ground in the east

LBCI
World
06:45

Before facing Trump in 2024, DeSantis seeks wins on guns, abortion

LBCI
World
06:05

Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-25

Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says

LBCI
Middle East
12:38

Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app