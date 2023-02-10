News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
7
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
12
o
South
7
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Moldovan government quits amid economic turmoil, Russia tensions
World
2023-02-10 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Moldovan government quits amid economic turmoil, Russia tensions
Moldova's pro-Western government resigned on Friday after a turbulent 18 months in power marked by economic turmoil and the spillover effects of Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine.
President Maia Sandu accepted Prime Minister's Natalia Gavrilita's resignation and nominated 48-year-old presidential aide and former interior minister Dorin Recean to replace her.
Recean, who is expected to quickly win parliamentary approval, said he would press on with Moldova's bid to join the European Union and revive the economy.
"The new government will have three priorities: Order and discipline, a new life and economy, and peace and stability," Recean, a defense adviser to Sandu and secretary of Moldova's security council, told a news briefing.
His challenges include dealing with what Moldova portrays as attempts by Russia to destabilize the tiny former Soviet republic of 2.5 million people which borders Ukraine and NATO and EU member Romania.
Russia, which has troops in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, has bristled at the possibility of former Soviet republics joining the EU.
Tensions rose further on Friday when Chisinau said a Russian missile had violated Moldovan airspace before hitting Ukraine, and summoned Russia's ambassador to protest.
The foreign ministry condemned "the latest unfriendly actions and statements against Moldova" and said they were "absolutely unacceptable."
'SO MANY CRISES'
Sandu thanked the outgoing government for its efforts in what she was "a time of so many crises."
"In spite of unprecedented challenges, the country was governed responsibly, with a lot of attention and dedicated work. We have stability, peace and development - where others wanted war and bankruptcy."
Gavrilita became prime minister in August 2021 after her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity secured a majority in parliament with a mandate to clean up corruption.
EU leaders accepted Moldova as a membership candidate last year in a diplomatic triumph for Sandu. The government had been mapping out reforms to accelerate accession to the 27-nation bloc and working on diversifying its energy supply.
But Moldova faces soaring inflation and has struggled to cope with an influx of Ukrainian refugees. It has also suffered power cuts after Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, and struggled to end its reliance on Russian gas.
The steep price increases, particularly for Russian gas, led to street protests last year in which demonstrators called for the government and Sandu to resign.
The protests, organized by the party of exiled opposition politician Ilan Shor, marked the most serious political challenge to Sandu since her landslide election win in 2020 on a pro-European and anti-corruption platform.
Chisinau has described the protests as part of a Kremlin-sponsored campaign to destabilize the government.
Political analyst Iulian Groza, of the Institute for European Policies and Reforms in Chisinau, said Friday's reshuffle was meant to "reenergize" the cabinet.
"This government has been working in a crisis management environment for over a year-and-a-half," he said.
Groza, a former deputy foreign minister, predicted a new cabinet would be presented to parliament by the end of next week.
Reuters
World
Moldovan
Government
Quits
Amid
Economic
Turmoil
Russia
Tensions
Ukraine
War
Invasion
Next
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
0
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
0
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
0
World
2023-02-09
Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions
World
2023-02-09
Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:32
Florida lawmakers back DeSantis on transporting migrants, policing elections
World
12:32
Florida lawmakers back DeSantis on transporting migrants, policing elections
0
World
09:23
Russia strikes Ukrainian power grid and makes ground in the east
World
09:23
Russia strikes Ukrainian power grid and makes ground in the east
0
World
06:45
Before facing Trump in 2024, DeSantis seeks wins on guns, abortion
World
06:45
Before facing Trump in 2024, DeSantis seeks wins on guns, abortion
0
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-01-25
Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says
Middle East
2023-01-25
Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says
0
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
Middle East
2023-02-07
At least 1,602 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
2
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
3
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
4
Middle East
09:52
Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible
Middle East
09:52
Cyprus probes washed up dead whales, earthquake link possible
5
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report
Lebanon News
06:42
Lebanon faces medication shortage amid healthcare crisis: report
6
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanese rescue mission returns to Beirut
7
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars
Lebanon Economy
10:07
Supermarkets adjourn decision to price in dollars
8
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Middle East
12:38
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissure slicing through land
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store