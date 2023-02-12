News
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
World
2023-02-12 | 05:02
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov discussed "priorities", including air defense and artillery, for upcoming meetings of Kyiv's allies in Brussels, both sides said late on Saturday.
After securing a promise of scores of modern battle tanks, including the US M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Kyiv officials have been urging allies to send fighter aircraft.
The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet on Tuesday at the NATO headquarters, following upon a Jan. 20 conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key for the decisions to send tanks.
Austin and Reznikov discussed the importance of delivering promised capabilities as quickly as possible, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, said in a statement.
After the call, Reznikov tweeted that "the United States is unwavering in its support of Ukraine," adding that the two also discussed the situation on the front line.
REUTERS
World
Ukraine
US
Defense
Talk
Allies
Meeting
Discussion
War
Russia
