Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting

World
2023-02-12 | 05:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine, US defense heads talk &quot;priorities&quot; for allies&#39; meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov discussed "priorities", including air defense and artillery, for upcoming meetings of Kyiv's allies in Brussels, both sides said late on Saturday.

After securing a promise of scores of modern battle tanks, including the US M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Kyiv officials have been urging allies to send fighter aircraft.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet on Tuesday at the NATO headquarters, following upon a Jan. 20 conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key for the decisions to send tanks.

Austin and Reznikov discussed the importance of delivering promised capabilities as quickly as possible, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, said in a statement.

After the call, Reznikov tweeted that "the United States is unwavering in its support of Ukraine," adding that the two also discussed the situation on the front line.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Ukraine

US

Defense

Talk

Allies

Meeting

Discussion

War

Russia

LBCI Next
Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors
Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

LBCI
World
2022-12-21

Xi Tells Russia’s Medvedev That China Wants Talks on Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-02-10

Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:40

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks

LBCI
World
05:21

Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says

LBCI
World
05:10

Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors

LBCI
World
2023-02-11

Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?

LBCI
World
2023-01-05

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

LBCI
Middle East
06:03

Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app