Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors

World
2023-02-12 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden lauds &#39;bipartisan progress&#39; as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors

US President Joe Biden appealed to Republican and Democratic governors on Saturday to continue working across political divides to improve Americans' lives and rebuild the economy after the hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a black-tie dinner at the White House attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and 31 governors, Biden said the passage of laws on investing in infrastructure and domestic manufacture of semiconductors by both Republicans and Democrats was evidence of "some bipartisan progress."

"I hope we're going to get a little bit - I'm going to try - a little bit less partisan and work on things that we can really get done to change people's lives," Biden said after days of governors' meetings in Washington.

He said he was still "ready to fight, as you all are," and Republicans and Democrats would not always agree, but when they worked together, it made a difference.

Republican Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, vice-chair of the National Governors Association, said it was "very symbolic" to have Republicans and Democrats "breaking bread together" at the White House.

Cox added that he believed the majority of Americans wanted to see more collaboration across the political aisle.

"This is what is missing in our country," he said, adding, "It's hard to hate up close."

Notably absent from the dinner was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has challenged Biden's agenda on a wide range of fronts, from gun safety to LGBTQ rights.

Country-western singer Brad Paisley played guitar and performed his song "American Saturday Night" after the dinner, telling the crowd he had swapped out the second line of the song "because it mentioned Russia and I don't do that anymore."

Instead, he sang: "She's got Brazilian leather boots on the pedal of a German car. There's a Ukrainian flag hanging up behind the bar."

Biden's remarks echoed his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, in which he challenged Republicans to help unite the country.

The bipartisan laws passed last year were gamechangers for the US economy, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat who chairs the association, told a governors' event at the White House on Friday.

The ability of the states to work together on other issues such as mental health disproved the "narrative that politics has gotten completely divisive," he added.
 
 
REUTERS
 

World

US

Biden

President

Meeting

LBCI Next
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:02

Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Biden sends condolences, offers US help

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

Biden to push McCarthy on Republican budget

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:40

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks

LBCI
World
05:21

Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says

LBCI
World
05:02

Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting

LBCI
World
2023-02-11

Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?

LBCI
World
2023-01-05

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app