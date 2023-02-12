Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says

World
2023-02-12 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says

Ukraine's forces hold defense along the frontline in Donetsk, including of the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles raging for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kyiv's top military commander said on Saturday.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said Russia carries out some 50 attacks daily in Donetsk, a region in Ukraine's southeast that Moscow has been trying to occupy fully.

"Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka," Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram message after a call with US General Mark Milley.

"We reliably hold the defense. In some areas of the front, we have managed to regain previously lost positions and gained a foothold."

Zaluzhnyi did not specify where the gains were. He added that Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut, tying to "stabilize" the frontline around the town.

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Saturday that his forces are facing fierce resistance around Bakhmut from Ukrainian defenders.

On Friday, Britain said Russian forces were making gains north of Bakhmut, but were having a more difficult time attacking Vuhledar, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) further south.

It is impossible to independently establish the control areas of each side, as fighting along the frontline has slowed in recent months to what Ukraine defense ministry calls "crawling" attempts to move little by little.

Ukraine's military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that despite Russia's pressure in Maryinka, a nearly deserted and destroyed small city that has been on the frontline since the start of the war a year ago, Ukrainian forces managed to hold the ground.

"Fighting is going on in the city center, but there have been no changes over the past 24 hours," Zhdanov said in a social media video.

Wagner's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said it could take two years for Moscow to control the whole of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine. Moscow last year claimed both as "republics" of Russia, in a move condemned by most countries of the United Nations as illegal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other military officials have been on a diplomatic marathon in recent months trying to secure more Western weapons and fighter aircraft.

"The key to success on the battlefield is effective fire damage, which requires an appropriate amount of weapons and ammunition," Zaluzhnyi said.


REUTERS
 

World

Ukraine

Defense

Battle

Donetsk

Region

Commander

Ukrainian

Russia

Russian

War

LBCI Next
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-08

ICRC pays visits to Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war

LBCI
World
2023-02-10

Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south

LBCI
World
2023-02-07

Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east

LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:40

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks

LBCI
World
05:10

Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors

LBCI
World
05:02

Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting

LBCI
World
2023-02-11

Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?

LBCI
World
2023-01-05

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app