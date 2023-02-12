News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
World
2023-02-12 | 05:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
Ukraine's forces hold defense along the frontline in Donetsk, including of the besieged town of Bakhmut, with the fiercest battles raging for the cities of Vuhledar and Maryinka, Kyiv's top military commander said on Saturday.
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said Russia carries out some 50 attacks daily in Donetsk, a region in Ukraine's southeast that Moscow has been trying to occupy fully.
"Fierce fighting continues in the area of Vuhledar and Maryinka," Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram message after a call with US General Mark Milley.
"We reliably hold the defense. In some areas of the front, we have managed to regain previously lost positions and gained a foothold."
Zaluzhnyi did not specify where the gains were. He added that Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut, tying to "stabilize" the frontline around the town.
The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Saturday that his forces are facing fierce resistance around Bakhmut from Ukrainian defenders.
On Friday, Britain said Russian forces were making gains north of Bakhmut, but were having a more difficult time attacking Vuhledar, some 150 kilometers (93 miles) further south.
It is impossible to independently establish the control areas of each side, as fighting along the frontline has slowed in recent months to what Ukraine defense ministry calls "crawling" attempts to move little by little.
Ukraine's military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that despite Russia's pressure in Maryinka, a nearly deserted and destroyed small city that has been on the frontline since the start of the war a year ago, Ukrainian forces managed to hold the ground.
"Fighting is going on in the city center, but there have been no changes over the past 24 hours," Zhdanov said in a social media video.
Wagner's head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said it could take two years for Moscow to control the whole of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine. Moscow last year claimed both as "republics" of Russia, in a move condemned by most countries of the United Nations as illegal.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other military officials have been on a diplomatic marathon in recent months trying to secure more Western weapons and fighter aircraft.
"The key to success on the battlefield is effective fire damage, which requires an appropriate amount of weapons and ammunition," Zaluzhnyi said.
REUTERS
World
Ukraine
Defense
Battle
Donetsk
Region
Commander
Ukrainian
Russia
Russian
War
Next
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2022-12-08
ICRC pays visits to Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war
World
2022-12-08
ICRC pays visits to Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war
0
World
2023-02-10
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
2023-02-10
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
0
World
2023-02-07
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
World
2023-02-07
Ukraine reports record Russian deaths as Moscow presses offensive in east
0
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
World
2023-02-06
Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
0
World
05:10
Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors
World
05:10
Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors
0
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
0
World
2023-02-11
Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria
World
2023-02-11
Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Middle East
2023-01-06
Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank
Middle East
2023-01-06
Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
0
World
2023-01-05
Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons
World
2023-01-05
Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Unlicensed medical professionals, citizens must stay alert
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
3
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
World
05:02
Ukraine, US defense heads talk "priorities" for allies' meeting
4
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
Middle East
06:03
Public debt in Middle East and North Africa a 'concern,' fiscal action needed, IMF says
5
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
World
05:40
Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks
6
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
Middle East
05:59
Survivors ever fewer in earthquake rubble of Turkey and Syria
7
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
Middle East
05:47
Cypriot diplomats face off in cliffhanger presidential vote
8
World
05:21
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
World
05:21
Ukraine holds defense as battles rage in Donetsk region, top commander says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store