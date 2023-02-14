Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential bid, first challenge to Trump

World
2023-02-14 | 08:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential bid, first challenge to Trump
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Nikki Haley launches 2024 Republican presidential bid, first challenge to Trump

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that she will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, putting her at odds with one-time boss Donald Trump, the ex-president also seeking to win back the White House.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," Haley said in a video that her team sent out by email.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, will lay out her campaign plans in a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday.
 
She became Trump's first direct challenger in a Republican field expected to grow in coming weeks and months. Her announcement was a sign the Republican nomination race is picking up steam.

Other high-profile Republicans looking at a 2024 run include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, among others.
 
“It’s time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose," Haley, 51, said in her video.

She also harked back to her foreign policy experience with a folksy flair.

"China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked. You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels," she said.
 
Trump, 76, whose own campaign has gotten off to a slow start, on Feb. 2 mocked Haley on his Truth Social platform, noting she had earlier said she would support Trump if he ran in 2024.

“Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor. She should definitely run!” he wrote.

South Carolina is expected to host one of the first Republican nominating primaries in 2024 and will play an important role in picking the eventual candidate.

A day after Haley's event, Scott will kick off a "listening tour focused on Faith in America" in Charleston, according to a campaign advisory. He will then swing through Iowa, another key early voting state.

DAUGHTER OF IMMIGRANTS
 
The daughter of two Indian immigrants who ran a successful clothing store in a rural part of the state, Haley has gained a reputation in the Republican Party as a solid conservative who has the ability to address issues of gender and race in a more credible fashion than many of her peers.

Haley has pitched herself as a stalwart defender of American interests abroad, having served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump from 2017 to 2018. During that time, the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed under Democratic President Barack Obama and was highly unpopular among Republicans.

One Haley associate said she chose to launch her campaign this early to try to grab voters' attention and shake up the race.

Many key Republican donors and elected officials in South Carolina have been looking for alternatives to Trump amid concerns about his electability, according to conversations in recent weeks with more than a dozen party officials and strategists.

Several prominent Republicans, including Haley and Scott, opted to skip a Trump campaign appearance in Columbia last month, which was intended to showcase his support in the state.

Among Haley's major challenges will be nailing down a consistent message. Even in a field where most candidates have changed their mind about key issues multiple times, Haley is particularly chameleonic.

She has distanced herself from Trump several times, only to later soften her rhetoric, saying he has an important role to play in the Republican Party.

While she has criticized Republicans for baselessly casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, she campaigned on behalf of multiple candidates who supported Trump's false election fraud claims during the 2022 midterms.
 

World

Nikii Haley

Launches

Campaign

Republican

Presidential

Bid

First

Challenge

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17
US President nominates Lisa A. Johnson for Ambassador to Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-12

Biden lauds 'bipartisan progress' as he dines with Republican, Democratic governors

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

Biden to push McCarthy on Republican budget

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-11

Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:22

Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing

LBCI
World
10:03

EU3, UK, US troubled by Israel settlements move

LBCI
World
09:25

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania

LBCI
World
08:52

China's Xi calls for early resolution of Iran nuclear issue

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:48

Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast

LBCI
Middle East
09:12

Earthquake drone footage shows depth of destruction in Turkish town

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app