News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
World
2023-02-15 | 03:47
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday that towards the end of 2023 would be "good timing" to find someone else to run Twitter, when he expects the social media platform to be stable.
"I think I need to stabilize the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and that the product road map is clearly laid out," said Musk, speaking virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai, when asked if he had identified a new Twitter CEO and when that person would be hired.
"I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year," he said.
On Dec. 21, Musk said on Twitter that he would resign as its chief executive "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"
He added that he would "just run the software & servers teams".
REUTERS
Breaking Headlines
World
Variety
Elon Musk
Twitter
Next
Russia reports battlefield advances as Ukraine urges faster military aid
A year into war, Ukraine's Zelenskiy defies Putin against the odds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-02
Twitter to end free access to its API in Elon Musk’s latest monetization push
Variety
2023-02-02
Twitter to end free access to its API in Elon Musk’s latest monetization push
0
Variety
2023-01-23
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
Variety
2023-01-23
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
0
Middle East
2023-02-09
Anger over Turkey's temporary Twitter block during quake rescue
Middle East
2023-02-09
Anger over Turkey's temporary Twitter block during quake rescue
0
Variety
2023-02-09
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Variety
2023-02-09
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:02
Operator warns of 'massive disruptions' in German airports strike
World
08:02
Operator warns of 'massive disruptions' in German airports strike
0
World
07:55
Bird flu spreads to new countries, threatens non-stop "war" on poultry
World
07:55
Bird flu spreads to new countries, threatens non-stop "war" on poultry
0
World
07:31
Scotland's Sturgeon to quit, will remain until a successor has been found
World
07:31
Scotland's Sturgeon to quit, will remain until a successor has been found
0
World
06:12
Cyclone Gabrielle moves away from New Zealand, recovery efforts begin
World
06:12
Cyclone Gabrielle moves away from New Zealand, recovery efforts begin
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
0
World
2022-12-30
12 Arab stars in Riyadh will welcome 2023 live on LBCI
World
2022-12-30
12 Arab stars in Riyadh will welcome 2023 live on LBCI
0
Variety
2023-02-08
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
Variety
2023-02-08
Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
0
World
2023-01-08
US Department of Energy says rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile
World
2023-01-08
US Department of Energy says rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
Lebanon News
01:13
Body of missing Lebanese citizen Elias Haddad found
2
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 38000 LBP
3
World
09:25
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
World
09:25
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
4
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
09:33
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
5
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
Lebanon News
11:34
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
6
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
Variety
12:25
Lebanese producer Marwan Najjar dies aged 76
7
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
Lebanon News
10:56
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
8
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
04:44
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store