Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head

2023-02-15 | 03:47
1min
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday that towards the end of 2023 would be "good timing" to find someone else to run Twitter, when he expects the social media platform to be stable.

"I think I need to stabilize the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and that the product road map is clearly laid out," said Musk, speaking virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai, when asked if he had identified a new Twitter CEO and when that person would be hired.
 
"I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year," he said.
 
On Dec. 21, Musk said on Twitter that he would resign as its chief executive "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

He added that he would "just run the software & servers teams".
 
 
 
REUTERS

