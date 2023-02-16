News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging 'just peace'
World
2023-02-16 | 03:35
High views
Share
Share
4
min
UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging 'just peace'
Marking one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, the UN General Assembly will vote next week on a draft resolution stressing "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding United Nations Charter.
It again demands Moscow withdraw its troops and calls for a halt to hostilities. The 193-member General Assembly is likely to vote next Thursday after two days of speeches by dozens of states to mark the Feb. 24 anniversary of the start of the war.
Ukraine and its supporters hope to deepen Russia's diplomatic isolation by seeking yes votes from nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly to match - if not better - the support received for several resolutions last year.
"We count on very broad support from the membership. What is at stake is not just the fate of Ukraine, it is the respect of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of every state," said European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog, who helped lead the drafting of the General Assembly resolution.
Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy declined to comment on the draft resolution, which member states received on Wednesday.
The General Assembly has been the focus for UN action on Ukraine because the 15-member Security Council has been paralyzed by Russia, which holds a veto power along with the United States, China, France and Britain.
The Security Council has instead held dozens of meetings on Ukraine in the past year and will again discuss the war next Friday at a ministerial gathering. Diplomats say Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is unlikely to travel to New York.
'ATTACK ON A NEIGHBOR'
General Assembly resolutions are not legally-binding but carry political weight.
Ukraine had wanted the General Assembly draft resolution to enshrine a 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but diplomats said the draft was simplified in a bid to garner as much support as possible.
As Russia and the West have vied for diplomatic influence, some states - particularly in the global South - worry they are squeezed in the middle of an intense geopolitical rivalry.
Russia was diplomatically isolated last year, when 141 states voted on March 2 to denounce its invasion and demand Moscow withdraw its troops. Just weeks later, 140 states voted to demand aid access and civilian protection and criticize Russia for a creating a "dire" humanitarian situation in neighboring Ukraine.
Then 143 countries voted on Oct. 12 to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and called on all countries not to recognize the move.
Moscow has tried to chip away at its isolation. Ahead of a vote in April that resulted in Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council, Russia warned countries that a vote for the measure would be considered an "unfriendly gesture" and taken into account in the development of bilateral relations.
Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine and protect Russian speakers, and also now accuses the West of waging a "proxy war" against it by arming Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Moscow.
The United States and western allies have called the invasion an unprovoked land grab against a sovereign nation.
At the United Nations, the United States and other western countries have worked to maintain diplomatic support for Ukraine by focusing on the founding UN Charter, a key principle of which is respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"You cannot be neutral when there is a country that is attacking another country," US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said last month. "It's an attack on the UN Charter. It's an attack on the sovereignty of an independent country. It's an attack on a neighbor."
Reuters
World
UN
United Nations
Russia
Ukraine
War
Urging
Peace
Attach
Mark
Invasion
Next
Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine
Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
0
World
03:41
Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine
World
03:41
Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine
0
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
0
World
2023-01-26
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
World
2023-01-26
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
0
World
04:02
China, Iran call for Iran sanctions to be lifted: Xi to visit
World
04:02
China, Iran call for Iran sanctions to be lifted: Xi to visit
0
World
03:41
Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine
World
03:41
Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine
0
World
03:28
Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts
World
03:28
Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
0
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
0
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
0
Lebanon News
05:21
US diplomats deny rumors fueling Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
05:21
US diplomats deny rumors fueling Lebanon's economic crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
3
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
5
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
6
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store