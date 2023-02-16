News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
20
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China, Iran call for Iran sanctions to be lifted: Xi to visit
World
2023-02-16 | 04:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China, Iran call for Iran sanctions to be lifted: Xi to visit
China's President Xi Jinping and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, called on Thursday for the lifting of sanctions on Iran as an integral part of a stalled international agreement on its nuclear program.
Xi also accepted an invitation from Raisi to visit Iran and would do so at his convenience, the two leaders said in a joint statement on the last day of a three-day state visit to China by Raisi.
The leaders called for the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, under which Iran agreed with several countries, including the United States, to curb its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.
But in 2018, the then US president, Donald Trump, withdrew the United States from the deal and ordered the reimposition of US sanctions on Iran.
President Joe Biden said in 2021 that the United States would return to the deal if Iran moved back into compliance but talks have stalled.
"All relevant sanctions should be fully lifted in a verifiable manner to promote the full and effective implementation," Xi and Raisi said.
China and Iran emphasized that lifting sanctions and ensuring Iran economic benefits were important components of the agreement, they said.
On Tuesday, Xi told Raisi that China would "participate constructively" in talks to resume negotiations on implementing the agreement, while expressing his support for Iran in safeguarding its rights and interests.
"China firmly opposes interference by external forces in Iran's internal affairs and undermining Iran's security and stability," the leaders said in the statement.
The two leaders also drew up several initiatives, including promoting e-commerce and agriculture.
Reuters
World
Middle East
China
Ira
Sanctions
US
Lifted
Xi Jinping
Nuclear
Agreement
Next
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-14
China's Xi calls for early resolution of Iran nuclear issue
World
2023-02-14
China's Xi calls for early resolution of Iran nuclear issue
0
World
2023-02-04
US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup – WSJ
World
2023-02-04
US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup – WSJ
0
World
2023-01-23
US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
World
2023-01-23
US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
0
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
0
World
03:41
Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine
World
03:41
Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine
0
World
03:35
UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging 'just peace'
World
03:35
UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging 'just peace'
0
World
03:28
Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts
World
03:28
Cyclone Gabrielle death toll rises to five as recovery starts
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis
Lebanon News
2022-12-18
Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis
0
Variety
05:24
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
Variety
05:24
Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
0
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
World
06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
10:20
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
3
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
The latest on the payments of the customs duty
5
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
07:50
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
6
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
Variety
09:46
Forbes features 9 Lebanese on its ‘100 Most Powerful Businesswomen'
7
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Fuel prices keep soaring in Lebanon
8
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Variety
06:40
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store