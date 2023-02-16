Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire

2023-02-16 | 06:13
Nikki Haley, Trump&#39;s first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire
2min
Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, hits the road in New Hampshire

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley brings her nascent campaign to New Hampshire on Thursday, as the former UN ambassador seeks to boost her national profile and build momentum in a state that plays a key role in picking presidents.

Haley this week became just the second major Republican to say she is seeking the party's presidential nomination in 2024, taking on her old boss former President Donald Trump. The 51-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants held her first campaign event on Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina.
 
As that state's former governor, serving from 2011 to 2017, she was met with a warm welcome in front of a familiar crowd, but will face a new test in New Hampshire, which is expected to host the first Republican primary of the 2024 campaign.

"She was in front of a good, hometown crowd ... The question is whether she will be able to carry that momentum into states where she is not as well known, places like Iowa and New Hampshire," said Rob Godfrey, a Republican strategist who served as Haley's deputy chief of staff when she was governor.
 
Trump won the New Hampshire primary in 2016, setting the stage for his successful first campaign, and easily won the nomination a second time in 2020 before losing his reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden.

But voters in the state also have repeatedly reelected Republican Governor Chris Sununu, a far more moderate voice than Trump's, and in November rejected hard-right Republican US Senate candidate Don Bolduc.

