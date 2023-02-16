Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on

World
2023-02-16 | 06:49
High views
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
2min
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on

Russia battered Ukraine with multiple missile strikes on Thursday as its troops sought to advance in the east, Kyiv said, while Western allies pledged to keep military aid flowing for an intended Ukrainian spring counter-offensive.

Following a pattern of heavy bombardments at times of Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic advances, Russia launched 32 missiles in the early hours, Ukraine's Air Force said.
 
Half were shot down, it added, a lower rate than normal.

Among them, air defenses in the south downed eight Kalibr missiles fired from a ship in the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said. Other missiles struck northern and western Ukraine as well as the central regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad.

Russia has usually carried out its heaviest strikes in daylight, targeting energy facilities. But Ukrainian officials said the overnight bombardment had no major impact on power.
 
They believe Moscow is adapting strategy, including using air balloons for reconnaissance.

"The Russians have changed their tactics somewhat. They conduct active reconnaissance, use false targets," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine did not say why fewer missiles had been knocked out than usual but it has previously reported lower success rates when Russia fired Soviet-era Kh-22 missiles.
 
Bolstered by tens of thousands of

