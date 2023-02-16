News
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
2023-02-16 | 10:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
Russia rained missiles across Ukraine on Thursday and struck its largest oil refinery, Kyiv said, while the head of the Wagner mercenary group predicted the long-besieged city of Bakhmut would fall within a couple of months.
Following a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains, Russia launched 36 missiles in the early hours, Ukraine's Air Force said, after NATO alliance officials met the previous day to plot more support for Kyiv.
About 16 were shot down, it added, a lower rate than normal.
The missiles triggered air-raid sirens and landed all over Ukraine, including at its largest oil refinery, Kremenchuk.
The extent of damage was unclear at the unit, hit several times during the war with operations halted at least once.
"Another massive missile attack by the terrorist state on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," the Defense Ministry tweeted. Ukraine said the barrage included three KH-31 missiles and one Oniks which its air defenses cannot shoot down.
Police in Moldova said they again found missile debris near the border with Ukraine.
There was no word from Moscow on the strikes.
Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive appears to be shaping as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, pulverized Ukrainian cities, destabilized the global economy and uprooted millions of people from their homes.
Showing the sc
World
Ukraine
Pounded
Missiles
Russia
War
Eyes
Capturing
Bakhmut
NATO
US
Zelenskiy
