Portugal ends Golden Visas, curtails Airbnb rentals to address housing crisis

World
2023-02-17 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Portugal ends Golden Visas, curtails Airbnb rentals to address housing crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Portugal ends Golden Visas, curtails Airbnb rentals to address housing crisis

Portugal announced on Thursday a hefty package of measures to tackle a housing crisis, including the end of its controversial "Golden Visa" scheme and a ban on new licenses for Airbnbs and other short-term holiday rentals.

Rents and house prices have skyrocketed in Portugal, which is among the poorest countries in Western Europe. Last year, more than 50 percent of workers earned less than 1,000 euros per month while in Lisbon alone, rents jumped 37 percent in 2022.
 
Low salaries, a red-hot property market, policies encouraging wealthy foreigners to invest and a tourism-dependent economy have for years made it hard for locals to rent or buy, housing groups have said. Portugal's 8.3 percent inflation rate has exacerbated the problem.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said the crisis was now affecting all families, not just the most vulnerable.

It is not clear when the measures, worth at least 900 million euros ($962.19 million), will come into effect. Costa said some would be approved next month and others will be voted on by lawmakers.
 
A mechanism would be introduced to regulate rent increases, he added, and the government will offer tax incentives to landlords who convert tourism properties into houses for locals to rent.

Left Bloc party MP Mariana Mortagua criticized the measures, saying the government was giving tax breaks to landlords who have already "benefited from (housing) speculation".

New licenses for tourism accommodations, such as Airbnbs, will be prohibited - except in less populated rural areas.
 
The Social Democrats said the measures were an "attack" on the rights of property owners and businesses.

To address the housing shortage, Costa said the state would rent vacant houses direct from landlords for a period of five years and put them on the rental market.

Portugal will end its golden visa program, which offers EU passports to non-EU nationals in return for investments including in real estate and has been criticized for boosting house prices and rents.

The scheme attracted 6.8 billion euros in investment since its launch in 2012, with the bulk of the money going into real estate.

Housing groups said the measures would mean little if the government continued to promote other policies to attract wealthy foreigners to Portugal, such as the "Digital Nomads Visa" introduced in October, which gives foreigners with high monthly income from remote work to live and work from Portugal without paying local taxes.

At a small housing protest in Lisbon, 23-year-old activist Andreia Galvao accused the government of failing to live up to promises it made to address the housing crisis in the past.

"The goal was that by 2024 all Portuguese would have access to quality housing - it doesn't look like that will happen," she said. "The situation is dramatic."

The "Housing is a right" group said the measures do not change the "system in place" in which large real estate investment funds control a significant chunk of the market.

"For the vast majority of people, rents will remain unaffordable and buying a house will continue to be a dream," it said.
 

World

Portugal

Golden

Visa

Airbnb

Curtails

Rentals

Address

Housing

Crisis

EU

Inflation

Europe

European Union

Government

Finance

Economy

LBCI Next
Bird flu alarm drives world towards once-shunned vaccines
German airports strike grounds almost 300,000 passengers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-10

Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis

LBCI
World
2023-01-04

Dollar falls as Europe inflation cools and China lifts the Aussie

LBCI
World
04:22

Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Europe to ‘assess’ Adobe’s proposed $20B Figma acquisition on competition grounds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:45

Kosovo celebrates independence with eye to reaching deal with Serbia

LBCI
World
06:25

British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years

LBCI
World
06:21

Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification

LBCI
World
06:06

Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday

LBCI
Sports
06:10

Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app