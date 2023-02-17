Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet

2023-02-17 | 10:19
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
4min
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet

Britain's Prime Minister told Northern Ireland politicians on Friday that a deal to improve the province's post-Brexit trading arrangements was not done yet, as a flurry of diplomacy fuelled expectations that one could be within reach.

After weeks of intense talks between officials from Brussels and London, momentum has been building towards a deal to revise the Northern Ireland protocol, the trade rules agreed to avoid hard border with EU member Ireland when Britain left the bloc.
 
One EU diplomat said it appeared a deal was close but not complete and that a meeting in Brussels on Friday between British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and EU Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic would prepare for a possible rapid conclusion.

During an overnight stay at a hotel on the outskirts of Belfast, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak focused his attention on the Democratic Unionist Party, whose opposition to the protocol must be overcome to make any deal work.
 
"I will simply say that on some very important issues I think there has been real progress," the DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson, who unlike other political leaders met Sunak late on Thursday as well as on Friday, told reporters afterwards.

"But there remain some outstanding issues that we need to get over the line, and we will then examine the final text of any agreement very carefully."

Donaldson, whom Sunak's team spent far longer with than any of the other parties on Friday, said he did not know when a deal could be reached and that the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland was part of the ongoing talks.
 
The meetings underlined that support in Belfast and among eurosceptic lawmakers in Sunak's governing Conservative Party will be key to whether London and Brussels can finally put their post-Brexit spat over Northern Ireland behind them.

The response of the DUP, Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, is particularly crucial due to its year-long boycotted the region's devolved power-sharing parliament in protest at the protocol.

Opinion polls have consistently shown a majority of Northern Irish voters back the idea of the protocol, but the imposition of checks on some goods arriving from the rest of the United Kingdom has sparked anger among many pro-British unionists who see it as undermining the union with Britain.

SHROUDED IN SECRECY
 
In Brussels, European Commission Vice-President Sefcovic said that hard work would continue after his meeting with Cleverly that both sides described as "constructive".

The talks so far have been shrouded in secrecy, with some of the main players complaining that they have not seen any detail on the possible fixes to issues including the role of the ECJ.

Brussels insists the ECJ must be the ultimate arbiter of disputes relating to the single market, while some members of Sunak's Conservatives and the DUP regard continuing ECJ jurisdiction over any UK territory as an infringement of British sovereignty.

The two side have already reached agreement on data-sharing and, in a bid to reduce checks at Northern Ireland ports, the European Commission has said it was open to the idea of "express lanes" to separate goods bound only for Northern Ireland from products heading into Ireland or elsewhere in the EU.

The other political parties that met Sunak on Friday said detail from the prime minister on a potential deal was "scant". Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said he did not leave knowing much more than when he went in.

However the Alliance Party's Naomi Long said after their meeting that it appeared London and Brussels were "gradually moving" towards a potential deal, while Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said it seemed like it was "very much game on".

Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the militant Irish Republican Army which wants Northern Ireland to split from the UK and unite with Ireland, became the province's largest party for the first time at elections last year.

EU ambassadors will also convene for a "restricted" meeting later on Friday, while Sunak will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Munich on Saturday to address the state of play in the talks, a commission spokesperson said.
 

