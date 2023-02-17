News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
World
2023-02-17 | 10:19
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
Britain's Prime Minister told Northern Ireland politicians on Friday that a deal to improve the province's post-Brexit trading arrangements was not done yet, as a flurry of diplomacy fuelled expectations that one could be within reach.
After weeks of intense talks between officials from Brussels and London, momentum has been building towards a deal to revise the Northern Ireland protocol, the trade rules agreed to avoid hard border with EU member Ireland when Britain left the bloc.
One EU diplomat said it appeared a deal was close but not complete and that a meeting in Brussels on Friday between British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and EU Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic would prepare for a possible rapid conclusion.
During an overnight stay at a hotel on the outskirts of Belfast, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak focused his attention on the Democratic Unionist Party, whose opposition to the protocol must be overcome to make any deal work.
"I will simply say that on some very important issues I think there has been real progress," the DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson, who unlike other political leaders met Sunak late on Thursday as well as on Friday, told reporters afterwards.
"But there remain some outstanding issues that we need to get over the line, and we will then examine the final text of any agreement very carefully."
Donaldson, whom Sunak's team spent far longer with than any of the other parties on Friday, said he did not know when a deal could be reached and that the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland was part of the ongoing talks.
The meetings underlined that support in Belfast and among eurosceptic lawmakers in Sunak's governing Conservative Party will be key to whether London and Brussels can finally put their post-Brexit spat over Northern Ireland behind them.
The response of the DUP, Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, is particularly crucial due to its year-long boycotted the region's devolved power-sharing parliament in protest at the protocol.
Opinion polls have consistently shown a majority of Northern Irish voters back the idea of the protocol, but the imposition of checks on some goods arriving from the rest of the United Kingdom has sparked anger among many pro-British unionists who see it as undermining the union with Britain.
SHROUDED IN SECRECY
In Brussels, European Commission Vice-President Sefcovic said that hard work would continue after his meeting with Cleverly that both sides described as "constructive".
The talks so far have been shrouded in secrecy, with some of the main players complaining that they have not seen any detail on the possible fixes to issues including the role of the ECJ.
Brussels insists the ECJ must be the ultimate arbiter of disputes relating to the single market, while some members of Sunak's Conservatives and the DUP regard continuing ECJ jurisdiction over any UK territory as an infringement of British sovereignty.
The two side have already reached agreement on data-sharing and, in a bid to reduce checks at Northern Ireland ports, the European Commission has said it was open to the idea of "express lanes" to separate goods bound only for Northern Ireland from products heading into Ireland or elsewhere in the EU.
The other political parties that met Sunak on Friday said detail from the prime minister on a potential deal was "scant". Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said he did not leave knowing much more than when he went in.
However the Alliance Party's Naomi Long said after their meeting that it appeared London and Brussels were "gradually moving" towards a potential deal, while Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said it seemed like it was "very much game on".
Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the militant Irish Republican Army which wants Northern Ireland to split from the UK and unite with Ireland, became the province's largest party for the first time at elections last year.
EU ambassadors will also convene for a "restricted" meeting later on Friday, while Sunak will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Munich on Saturday to address the state of play in the talks, a commission spokesperson said.
Reuters
World
Britain
Sunak
Northern
Ireland
Parties
No
EU
European
Union
Protocol
Deal
Next
Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:22
Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items
World
04:22
Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items
0
World
2023-01-24
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues
World
2023-01-24
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17
Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-12
European judges mission in Lebanon: A conviction without trial
Press Highlights
2023-01-12
European judges mission in Lebanon: A conviction without trial
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:45
Kosovo celebrates independence with eye to reaching deal with Serbia
World
07:45
Kosovo celebrates independence with eye to reaching deal with Serbia
0
World
06:25
British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
World
06:25
British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years
0
World
06:21
Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification
World
06:21
Finnish parliament sets Feb 28 for date to vote on NATO ratification
0
World
06:06
Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off
World
06:06
Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
Janus 2 vessel completes environmental survey in Block 9
News Bulletin Reports
06:50
Janus 2 vessel completes environmental survey in Block 9
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-15
Lebanese banks will keep going on partial strike
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Earthquake could cost Turkey up to $84 billion
Middle East
2023-02-14
Earthquake could cost Turkey up to $84 billion
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Lebanon makes another plea for aid at Dubai Summit
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Lebanon makes another plea for aid at Dubai Summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
2
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
Sports
06:10
Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United
3
World
10:19
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
World
10:19
Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet
4
Lebanon Economy
10:04
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
Lebanon Economy
10:04
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
5
Middle East
04:13
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
Middle East
04:13
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
7
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira
Lebanon Economy
07:41
Meeting held at Grand Serail to address ongoing collapse of Lira
8
Lebanon News
05:02
Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers
Lebanon News
05:02
Three Lebanese soldiers killed after raid on drug smugglers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store