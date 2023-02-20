News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort
World
2023-02-20 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort
Turkey is not exporting products that could be used in Russia's war effort, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, after US warnings this month about exports of chemicals, microchips and other items.
"It is not true that we have exported to Russia products that can be used in the defence industry," Cavusoglu said. "We asked the United States to notify (us) if there are any violations on this issue."
Speaking after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said Turkey will not allow US and European sanctions to be violated in or via Turkey, and Ankara is taking steps to prevent it.
A top US Treasury official visited Turkish government and private sector officials earlier this month to urge more cooperation in disrupting the flow of goods that can be used by Moscow's defense industries.
Western nations applied the export controls and sanctions after Moscow's invasion nearly a year ago. Yet supply channels have remained open from Hong Kong, Turkey and other trading hubs.
Ankara has balanced its good ties with both Moscow and Kyiv throughout the war, held early talks between the sides and helped broker a deal for grain shipments from Ukraine.
Cavusoglu said Turkey will act if a violation is detected, adding that the increase in Turkey's trade with Russia is largely due to Ankara's hefty gas and energy imports, which have tripled in cost.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Turkey
Not Exporting
Items
Russia
Ukraine
War
Effort
Erdogan
Next
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
EU to include Iranian judges on sanctions list
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-04
US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
World
2023-02-04
US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
0
World
09:56
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
World
09:56
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
0
World
07:10
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
World
07:10
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
0
World
2023-02-17
Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items
World
2023-02-17
Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:54
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine
World
10:54
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine
0
World
09:56
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
World
09:56
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
0
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
0
World
09:25
EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown
World
09:25
EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-17
Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh
Lebanon News
2023-02-17
Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
2
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
3
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
4
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
5
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
6
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
7
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
8
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store