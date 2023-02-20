News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
World
2023-02-20 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will not attend the Raisina Dialogue in India, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, criticizing a video posted by the conference organizers showing protests in the Islamic Republic.
The annual geopolitical meeting, to be hosted next month by the Indian foreign ministry and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), involves leading global policy makers including ministers as well as private sector, academic and media representatives.
"The foreign minister's attendance was on the agenda ... but we witnessed an unprofessional action by the organizers in the form of a clip," Nasser Kanaani said in a televised news conference.
A video on the ORF website, criticized by Iran, includes footage of Iranian women cutting their hair, a symbol of protest against the Islamic Republic's strict hijab rules since the unrest sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian woman in September.
"Iran and India are committed to non-interference in each other's internal affairs," Kanaani said.
Anti-government protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for flouting the hijab rules, have damaged the clerical establishment's legitimacy at home and abroad. Many Western states have imposed sanctions following a harsh state crackdown on protests.
During the Munich Security Conference held in Germany from Feb. 17-19, Iran was sidelined as no official was invited, leaving the stage for prominent members of the opposition such as the son of Iran's late monarch to speak.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Iran
Shun
Dialogue
India
Mention
Protests
Observer Research Foundation
ORF
Next
North Korea fires two more missiles into its Pacific 'firing range'
Israel tells US it won't authorise new settlements in coming months
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
Middle East
2023-02-17
Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities
0
World
2023-01-23
US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
World
2023-01-23
US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests
0
Middle East
2023-01-07
Iran executes two more men in connection with protests
Middle East
2023-01-07
Iran executes two more men in connection with protests
0
World
2023-01-05
Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons
World
2023-01-05
Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:54
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine
World
10:54
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine
0
World
09:56
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
World
09:56
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
0
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
0
World
09:25
EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown
World
09:25
EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
0
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
2
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
3
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
4
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
5
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
6
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
7
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
8
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store