DIPLOMACY

* Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during the visit to Kyiv and said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies.

* China told the United States to keep out of its relationship with Russia, just as Beijing's top diplomat prepared for a visit to Moscow with proposals for a political settlement to the war.



* The United States and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned China against supporting Russia. Zelenskiy said doing so would bring on a world war.



FIGHTING

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's mercenary group Wagner, accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters sufficient ammunition as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite.

* Zelenskiy said in an interview published at the weekend that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defense of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives.



ANNIVERSARY

* Ukraine's Zelenskiy has defied Putin against the odds, a year into war.



* Putin, secure in power, has set the stage for a long and draining war.



* A year on from Russia's invasion, the country and its government have not just survived. They’ve fought back.

* Toughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on while Russia attacks



* Hairdresser by day, drone hunter by night helps defend skies over Ukraine