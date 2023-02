China says certain countries must stop 'fueling the fire' in Ukraine conflict

Beijing, which last year struck a "no limits" partnership with Moscow, has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The United States has warned of consequences if China provides military support to Russia, which Beijing says it is not doing.

"China is deeply worried that the Ukraine conflict will continue to escalate or even spiral out of control" Qin said in a speech at a forum held at the foreign ministry.



"We urge certain countries to immediately stop fueling the fire," he said in comments that appeared to be directed at the United States, adding that they must "stop hyping up 'today Ukraine, tomorrow Taiwan'".



Qin's comments came as Russia's news agency TASS said China's top diplomat Wang Yi was due to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday and ahead of a "peace speech" President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver on Friday, the anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Wang's visit to Russia would be an opportunity to further promote ties between the two countries.



"China is willing to take the opportunity to work with Russia to promote bilateral relations along the direction set by the two heads of state," Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.



Also on Tuesday, China released a paper on the Global Security Initiative (GSI), Xi's flagship security proposal which aims to uphold the principle of "indivisible security", a concept endorsed by Moscow.

Russia has insisted that Western governments respect a 1999 agreement based on the principle of "indivisible security" that no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others.



On Monday, Wang called for a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine war during a stopover in Hungary.



The same day, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv in a show of solidarity, promising $500 million worth of military aid to Ukraine and additional sanctions against Russian elites to be unveiled in full this week.



Beijing has refrained from condemning Moscow's operation against Ukraine or calling it an "invasion" in line with the Kremlin, which describes the war as a "special military operation" designed to protect Russia's own security.



Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.



'LETHAL WEAPONS'

The United States casts China and Russia as the two biggest nation-state threats to its security. Xi has stood by Russian President Vladimir Putin, resisting Western pressure to isolate Moscow



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Saturday that the United States was very concerned China is considering providing "lethal assistance" to Russia, which he told Wang "would have serious consequences in our relationship."



"There are various kinds of lethal assistance that they are at least contemplating providing, to include weapons," Blinken said in an interview with NBC News, adding that Washington would soon release more details.



The European Union's top foreign affairs official Josep Borrell on Monday warned against China sending arms to Russia, saying it would be a "red line".



Any Chinese weapons supplies to Russia would risk a potential escalation of the Ukraine war into a confrontation between Russia and China on the one side and Ukraine and the US-led NATO military alliance on the other.



Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of escalating the conflict by supplying weapons to Ukraine.