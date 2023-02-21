News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin accuses West of stoking global war to destroy Russia
World
2023-02-21 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin accuses West of stoking global war to destroy Russia
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to continue with Russia's year-long war in Ukraine and accused the US-led NATO alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the mistaken belief that it could defeat Moscow in a global confrontation.
Flanked by four Russian tricolor flags, Putin told Russia's political and military elite that Russia would "carefully and consistently resolve the tasks facing us."
Putin said Russia had done everything it could to avoid war, but that Western-backed Ukraine had been planning to attack Russian-controlled Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.
The West, Putin said, had let the genie out of the bottle in a host of regions of across the world by sowing chaos and war.
"The people of Ukraine have become the hostage of the Kyiv regime and its Western overlords, who have effectively occupied this country in the political, military and economic sense," Putin said.
"They intend to translate the local conflict into a global confrontation, we understand it this way and will react accordingly," Putin said.
Defeating Russia, he said, was impossible. The 70-year old Kremlin chief said Russia would never yield to Western attempts to divide its society, adding that a majority of Russians supported the war.
When he spoke about the annexation of four Ukrainian territories last year, he got a standing ovation at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition center just a few steps from the Kremlin.
He asked the audience, which included lawmakers, soldiers, spy chiefs and state company bosses, to stand to remember those who had lost their lives in the war. He promised a special fund for the families of those killed in the war.
The Ukraine conflict is by far the biggest bet by a Kremlin chief since at least the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union - and a gamble Western leaders such as US President Joe Biden say he must lose.
Russian forces have suffered three major battlefield reversals since the war began but still control around one fifth of Ukraine.
Tens of thousands of men have been killed, and Putin, 70, now says Russia is locked in an existential battle with an arrogant West which he says wants to carve up Russia and steal its vast natural resources.
The West and Ukraine reject that narrative, and say NATO expansion eastwards is no justification for what they say is an imperial-style land grab doomed to failure.
Reuters
World
Putin
Accuses
West
Stoke
Russia
Ukraine
War
Destroy
Global
Politics
Government
US
NATO
Alliance
Next
Biden, after trip to Ukraine, to meet NATO allies in Poland
US urges UN to condemn North Korea; China, Russia blame US
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:00
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
World
10:00
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
0
World
03:57
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
World
03:57
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
0
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
0
World
2023-02-20
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
World
2023-02-20
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:52
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
World
11:52
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
0
World
10:00
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
World
10:00
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
0
World
09:55
Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says
World
09:55
Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says
0
World
09:19
Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry
World
09:19
Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
2
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
3
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
5
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
7
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
8
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store