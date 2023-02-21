Biden, after trip to Ukraine, to meet NATO allies in Poland

World
2023-02-21 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden, after trip to Ukraine, to meet NATO allies in Poland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Biden, after trip to Ukraine, to meet NATO allies in Poland

President Joe Biden, fresh from a visit to Kyiv, was set to reaffirm to US allies on Tuesday that the United States is squarely behind Ukraine and committed to bolstering NATO's eastern flank as the anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches.

Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a dramatic visit to Kyiv where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is seeking more weaponry as Ukraine gears up for a spring offensive against the Russians.
 
Biden was due to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss collective support for Ukraine and thank Warsaw for helping the United States and other countries to deliver military and humanitarian aid.

Duda's foreign policy adviser said the men would also discuss Poland's security and scaling up the resources of the transatlantic military alliance there.

"It is no secret that we will talk about increasing the presence, also in terms of infrastructure, of NATO," Marcin Przydacz told private broadcaster TVN 24.
 
In the evening, Biden will give a speech rallying support for Ukraine as the war enters its second year on Feb. 24 with no end in sight.

"President Biden will make it clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine, as you've heard him say many times, for as long as it takes," said John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson.

EASTERN FLANK
 
Before returning to Washington on Wednesday, Biden will meet leaders of the Bucharest Nine, the countries on NATO's eastern flank, to reaffirm support for their security.
 
While Biden was in Kyiv on Monday, the State Department announced more support for Ukraine comprising $450 million of artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and air defense radars, and $10 million for energy infrastructure.

Biden has not, however, approved Ukraine's request for fighter jets.

Later this week, the United States will announce additional sanctions against individuals and companies that are "trying to evade sanctions and backfill Russia's war machine," a White House spokesperson said.

Biden visited Kyiv the day before a major address from Russian President Vladimir Putin, likely to set out aims for the second year of what he now calls a proxy war against the armed might of Washington and NATO.

A year ago, Biden warned skeptical allies that a massive buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine's borders was the precursor to war. At the time, even some inside his own government questioned Ukraine's ability to withstand an invasion, predicting that the capital would quickly fall.

Instead, Ukrainian fighters held Kyiv and have driven Russia back out of some of the territory it seized in the early weeks of the war, helped by large quantities of Western weapons, ammunition and equipment.

The United States has sent more than $24 billion in security assistance, but US officials say the war may continue for many months or even years.
 

World

US

Biden

Meet

Poland

After

Ukraine

Visit

Russia

Ukraine

War

NATO

LBCI Next
Russian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defense expo
Putin accuses West of stoking global war to destroy Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-16

Russia launches fresh missile strikes after NATO ramps up support for Ukraine

LBCI
World
10:00

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

LBCI
World
04:48

Putin set for major Ukraine war speech after Biden walks streets of Kyiv

LBCI
World
03:57

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:52

US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February

LBCI
World
10:00

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

LBCI
World
09:55

Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says

LBCI
World
09:19

Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:39

Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app