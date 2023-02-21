Russian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defense expo

World
2023-02-21 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defense expo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Russian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defense expo

A major defense expo kicked off in the United Arab Emirates on Monday with Russian firms participating in the maritime section despite Western pressure on Gulf states to help isolate Moscow and a strong showing by Israeli companies.

Russian firms, including Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport, displayed assault rifles, missiles and drones at the Naval Defense & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), part of the biennial International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) event.
 
Men in traditional Emirati garb known as thobe, as well as military-uniformed men from India, Pakistan and other states, were seen engaging with Russian firms' delegates. At least three Russians companies approached by Reuters declined to speak.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia, which have not adopted Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, have resisted US pressure to break links with Russia, with which they have energy and economic ties.
 
The chief executive of BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russia joint venture, said the firm was moving forward in talks launched five years ago with the UAE for the firm's supersonic cruise missiles, which can be launched from sea, land and air.

"We are in conversation of course with the UAE and other neighboring countries," Atul D. Rane told Reuters, describing the talks with the UAE as advanced after having slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Many arms-producing nations vie for influence and contracts from wealthy Gulf Arab countries, especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which have moved to diversify their defense partners and want to develop their own industries.

The UAE and Bahrain forged ties with Israel in 2020 partly due to a shared concern over Iran, whose missile and drone capabilities are seen as a threat by Gulf Arab states.

Israeli firms had a large presence at IDEX, including Iron Dome anti-missile system-maker Rafael.

Israel Aerospace Industries held a demonstration of an unmanned vessel with Abu Dhabi Ship Building and Abu Dhabi state-owned defense conglomerate EDGE, the first joint demonstration of military equipment between the two countries.

"Our relation is a very good example of the relations between the nations and the companies. We are complementary, one to each other," Oren Gutter, operational adviser to IAI's CEO on naval affairs, told Reuters.

Organizers said 65 countries were taking part in IDEX, which runs to Feb. 24, including major US defense conglomerates such as Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N), Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Boeing (BA.N).

The UAE said on Monday it signed deals worth 4.5 billion dirhams ($1.23 billion) with local and international firms, including a 1.5 billion-dirham deal with Indonesian firm PT Pal to procure multi-mission vessels and a 421 million-dirham contract with France's Thales LAS for GM403 radars.($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
 

World

Middle East

Russia

Firms

Showcase

Guns

Weapons

Missiles

UAE

Defense

United Arab Emirates

Defense

Expo

LBCI Next
Austrian children take government to court over climate
Biden, after trip to Ukraine, to meet NATO allies in Poland
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-06

Ukraine's defense ministry in turmoil as Russia readies offensive

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

US curbs exports to Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

LBCI
Middle East
09:08

Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:52

US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February

LBCI
World
10:00

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

LBCI
World
09:55

Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says

LBCI
World
09:19

Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:39

Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app