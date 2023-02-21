Bahrain says preliminary estimates for 2022 show deficit decreased by 85 percent

Total oil revenues increased by 58 percent compared with budget estimates, according to the statement.



The country's total public revenues increased by 42 percent to 3.490 billion Bahraini dinars ($9.26 billion) compared with budget estimates, it added.



"The total fiscal deficit decreased by 85 percent, to 178 million dinars, compared to the budget deficit estimate at 1.185 bln dinars", according to the statement.

