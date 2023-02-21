Bahrain says preliminary estimates for 2022 show deficit decreased by 85 percent

World
2023-02-21 | 07:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bahrain says preliminary estimates for 2022 show deficit decreased by 85 percent
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bahrain says preliminary estimates for 2022 show deficit decreased by 85 percent

Bahrain's preliminary financial estimates for 2022 showed the deficit decreased by 85 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Total oil revenues increased by 58 percent compared with budget estimates, according to the statement.

The country's total public revenues increased by 42 percent to 3.490 billion Bahraini dinars ($9.26 billion) compared with budget estimates, it added.

"The total fiscal deficit decreased by 85 percent, to 178 million dinars, compared to the budget deficit estimate at 1.185 bln dinars", according to the statement.
 
 
REUTERS
 

World

Bahrain

Deficit

Decrease

LBCI Next
'No excuse': IEA tells energy firms as methane emissions rise
S. Korea's household credit falls for first time in a decade
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-12

Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-31

Turkey's tourism gains in war-hit 2022 but trade deficit widens

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-25

Let Hamilton speak out, says Bahrain rights group

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:52

US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February

LBCI
World
10:00

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

LBCI
World
09:55

Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says

LBCI
World
09:19

Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

What to do during an earthquake?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03

Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app