In the "jeonse" scheme, tenants put up a deposit typically worth as much as 70% of the home's value, then live without paying rent for two years until the landlord returns the full amount.



This was a win-win for residents and owners for years as home prices rose and interest rates were high: the loan tenants paid to raise their deposit was cheaper than rent and landlords got an interest-free loan to deploy as they pleased.



Jeonse tenancy has been particularly popular among people in their 20s and 30s, who could not afford the full price of a home but could use the system to get a toehold into the Korean dream of home ownership.



But median house prices have fallen 12% and jeonse prices 7% over the two years to January after surging 37% and 24%, respectively, over the preceding four years, according to Korea Real Estate Board data.



