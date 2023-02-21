News
South Korea's 'jeonse' rent-free renters hit by property downturn
World
2023-02-21 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
1
min
South Korea's 'jeonse' rent-free renters hit by property downturn
A downturn in South Korea's home prices is causing pain in the country's unusual rent-free rental system that benefited landlords and tenants alike during a long surge in residential property prices.
In the "jeonse" scheme, tenants put up a deposit typically worth as much as 70% of the home's value, then live without paying rent for two years until the landlord returns the full amount.
This was a win-win for residents and owners for years as home prices rose and interest rates were high: the loan tenants paid to raise their deposit was cheaper than rent and landlords got an interest-free loan to deploy as they pleased.
Jeonse tenancy has been particularly popular among people in their 20s and 30s, who could not afford the full price of a home but could use the system to get a toehold into the Korean dream of home ownership.
But median house prices have fallen 12% and jeonse prices 7% over the two years to January after surging 37% and 24%, respectively, over the preceding four years, according to Korea Real Estate Board data.
REUTERS
World
South Korea
Renters
Property
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
2
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
3
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
5
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
6
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
7
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
8
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
