Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons

World
2023-02-21 | 08:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons

In “Where God is Not”, Iranian filmmaker Mehran Tamadon´s unflinching account of the torture of former political prisoners in Iran, the director asks his interviewees to relive the horrors of their incarceration.

The film – which opened at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday as part of a Tamadon double-bill exploring abuse in Iranian prisons – spotlights torture practices the director says intensified following the revolution of 1979 and continue today.
 
“It´s happening right now,” Tamadon told Reuters. “I´m sure that tonight somebody is being tortured in that way.”

Shot in an abandoned warehouse in Paris, where Tamadon lives, the film features interviews with three ex-prisoners in reconstructed cells and interrogation chambers made from wood.

One interviewee, who says he ran a video equipment rental company in Iran before competitors with government ties accused him of spying, describes how electric cables were wrapped around his feet, lacerating his skin, and assumes the excruciating “bundle” position, lying face down with his hands cuffed to his folded legs.
 
Another former inmate recounted with tears how a small yet sadistic tormenter named “Mr. Punisher” beat her and other female prisoners. The journalist Taghi Rahmani, who has been imprisoned multiple times, reveals how he maintained sanity while kept in a tiny cell.

The film, which forms part of an Iran focus at this year´s Berlinale, aims to confront prison guards in Iran with their own cruelty, Tamadon said.
 
“One objective is to show what is happening in Iran,” he added. “The second objective is for the interrogators to see themselves in a mirror.”

Iran´s most infamous prisons have drawn headlines in recent years, with sixteen video clips leaked in 2021 from Evin prison – often nicknamed “Evin University” because of the many dissident journalists and writers incarcerated there – showing what Amnesty International described at the time as “appalling abuse of prisoners”.

Iranian prisons chief Mohammad Mehdi Haj-Mohammadi later accepted responsibility, describing the scenes in a tweet as "unacceptable behavior".

In “My Worst Enemy”, another Tamadon documentary that premiered at the Berlinale on Tuesday, the director turns the tables, asking three Iranian political refugees to interrogate him as if they were agents of the Islamic Republic.

Tamadon said that films draw viewers into torture victims´ worlds.

“We can´t really show the violence in a documentary, can we?” he said. “What is important is for the viewer to experience it in the cinema.”
 

World

Middle East

Berlin

Film

Festival

Relive

Torture

Iran

Prisons

Cinema

LBCI Next
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-23

Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-14

Film about October 17 revolution nominated for famed film festival

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-13

Iran releases filmmaker held for 6 months over criticism

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:52

US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February

LBCI
World
10:00

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

LBCI
World
09:55

Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says

LBCI
World
09:19

Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16

Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-19

UAE and India discussing settling non-oil trade in rupees

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:28

Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app