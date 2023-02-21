News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry
World
2023-02-21 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Serbia to buy loitering munitions from UAE, invest in military industry
Serbia said on Tuesday it would buy loitering munitions, a type of drone that flies to a target and detonates, from the United Arab Emirates, signaling a further distancing from longtime ally and arms supplier Russia.
"Within the next 48 hours, we will sign the contract (for the munitions)," President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday while visiting a defense exhibition in the UAE's Abu Dhabi.
"These are suicide drones and they will be in Serbia, and we are hoping to have the first domestic suicide drones in the Serbian army within five or six months," he told reporters in remarks carried live by Serbian television.
Vucic did not specify how many loitering munitions Belgrade would obtain from the UAE, their price, or the manufacturer.
Serbia, a candidate to join the European Union, has been under pressure from the West to scale back its links with Russia, a traditional Orthodox Christian and Slavic ally, since Moscow's devastating invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago.
Although Serbia has voted against Russia three times at the United Nations since the invasion, the government in Belgrade has so far refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow.
Vucic said on Monday Serbia wants to bolster its military and defense industry by investing an additional 700 million euros ($746.62 million) through 2023.
Serbia's military is loosely based on older, former Soviet hardware, with MiG-29 fighters and MI-35m helicopter gunships, and its air defenses are mainly comprised of Russian missile systems and radars. Its ground forces also use Soviet-made T-72 tanks and armored personnel carriers.
It also operates Chinese reconnaissance and combat drones and mid-range surface-to-air missiles.
Last year, Vucic said Serbia wanted to purchase Rafale multipurpose fighter jets from France. On Monday he said that the talks on the price, which he estimated at around 3 billion euros, were still ongoing.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Serbia
Belgrade
Buy
Loitering
Munitions
UAE
United Arab Emirates
Invest
Military
Industry
Russia
Arms
Supplier
Distance
Next
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:20
Russian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defense expo
World
05:20
Russian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defense expo
0
World
2023-02-20
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
World
2023-02-20
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
0
Middle East
2023-02-15
UAE oil power farms the desert in quest for food security
Middle East
2023-02-15
UAE oil power farms the desert in quest for food security
0
World
2023-02-15
Russia reports battlefield advances as Ukraine urges faster military aid
World
2023-02-15
Russia reports battlefield advances as Ukraine urges faster military aid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:52
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
World
11:52
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
0
World
10:00
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
World
10:00
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
0
World
09:55
Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says
World
09:55
Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks nearly done, EU says
0
World
09:14
German ministers offer aid and fast visas on visit to quake-hit Turkey
World
09:14
German ministers offer aid and fast visas on visit to quake-hit Turkey
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
0
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16
Why not fully lift the banking secrecy?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
2
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
3
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
5
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
6
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
7
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
8
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store